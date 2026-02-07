Submit Release
ECER Inc - Dover Launches Dedicated Commercial Pickup Service for Solar Panel Recycling in the Dover Area

Trailer full of palletized solar panels for recycling

Solar Panel Recycling Dover NH

Pickup program helps businesses and contractors recycle end-of-life solar panels responsibly with convenient local scheduling

DOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECER Inc - Dover announced today the launch of a new dedicated commercial pickup service for solar panel recycling in the Dover, NH area, expanding access to reliable end-of-life management for photovoltaic (PV) equipment across the Seacoast region. The new service is designed for solar installers, electrical contractors, commercial property managers, manufacturers, schools, municipalities, and other organizations that need a straightforward way to schedule pickups for decommissioned, damaged, or obsolete solar panels.

“As solar deployment grows throughout the Dover area and the broader Seacoast, more organizations are facing the practical challenge of what to do with older or damaged PV modules,” said a spokesperson for ECER Inc - Dover. “This dedicated pickup program gives commercial customers a dependable, local option for solar panel recycling—helping reduce storage issues, keep job sites organized, and support responsible material handling.”

A Dover-Area Solution for Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Pickup

The new Dover-focused pickup program supports commercial customers throughout the region, including local business corridors and surrounding communities in the Seacoast area. ECER Inc - Dover coordinates pickup scheduling based on project timelines, material volume, and site access requirements—supporting both one-time removals and recurring pickups for ongoing replacement work.

Common use cases include:

Commercial solar upgrades and repowering projects

Removal of storm-damaged or broken panels

Decommissioning arrays at offices, warehouses, and industrial facilities

Installer returns, staging-yard cleanouts, and warehouse consolidations

Maintenance-related panel replacements and change-outs

Materials Accepted Through the Solar Panel Recycling Program

Through the commercial pickup service, ECER Inc - Dover supports recycling for a range of PV-related materials, including:

Solar panels / PV modules from commercial generators

Associated solar electronics and related equipment (by request during intake)

Select ancillary project materials tied to solar removals (as approved)

Customers can review accepted material types during scheduling to ensure efficient handling and a smooth pickup.

Built for Installers, Contractors, and Commercial Facilities

This service is ideal for:

Solar installation companies and electrical contractors

Commercial property managers and facility teams

Manufacturers, distribution centers, and industrial sites

Schools, towns, and institutional campuses

Construction and demolition teams managing PV removals

By offering solar panel recycling pickup in Dover, NH, ECER Inc - Dover helps organizations take a proactive approach to end-of-life solar equipment—reducing storage burdens and supporting sustainability initiatives across the Seacoast.

How to Schedule Solar Panel Recycling Pickup in Dover, NH

Businesses and organizations can request a quote or schedule a pickup by contacting ECER Inc - Dover to review estimated quantities, palletization or packaging needs, dock or liftgate requirements, and preferred pickup windows.

About ECER

ECER Inc - Dover
383 Central Ave Suite #232, Dover, NH 03820
(781) 318-4660

ECER Inc - Dover provides commercial-focused recycling solutions for electronics and specialized end-of-life equipment in the Dover area and throughout the Seacoast region. The company supports streamlined pickup logistics and responsible downstream recycling for a wide range of business-generated materials.

AJ Boufarah
ECER Inc - Dover
+1 (781) 318-4660
email us here

