EACR Inc - Melville Launches Dedicated Commercial Pickup Service for Solar Panel Recycling Across Long Island

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc - Melville announced today the launch of a new dedicated commercial pickup service for solar panel recycling across Long Island, giving businesses, solar installers, electrical contractors, facility managers, and institutions an easier way to manage end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) equipment. The service is designed to streamline solar panel removal logistics, reduce on-site storage challenges, and support responsible recycling for decommissioned or damaged solar panels.“As solar adoption continues to grow across Long Island, more organizations are looking for clear, dependable options for handling older or damaged panels,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc - Melville. “This dedicated pickup program is built specifically for commercial customers who need solar panel recycling that’s simple to schedule and consistent to manage—whether it’s a one-time decommissioning or recurring service for replacement work.”A Long Island-Focused Solution for Solar Panel Recycling PickupThe new pickup service expands access to solar panel recycling for commercial generators throughout Long Island, including businesses operating in:Nassau CountySuffolk CountyKey commercial corridors and industrial areas across the islandEACR Inc - Melville coordinates pickup scheduling based on material quantities, site conditions, and project timelines—supporting both planned removals and time-sensitive needs from active job sites.Ideal for Installers, Contractors, and Commercial FacilitiesThis new program is designed for:Solar installation companies and electrical contractorsCommercial property managers and facility teamsWarehouses, manufacturers, and distribution centersSchools, municipalities, and institutional campusesConstruction and demolition projects involving PV systemsCommon use cases include commercial solar upgrades, repowering projects, removal of storm-damaged panels, installer returns, warehouse cleanouts, and end-of-life system decommissions.Materials Accepted Through the Solar Panel Recycling Pickup ProgramThrough the Long Island commercial pickup service, EACR Inc - Melville supports recycling for:Solar panels / PV modules from commercial generatorsRelated solar equipment and electronics (by request during scheduling)Ancillary project materials associated with solar removal work (as approved)Customers can review accepted items during intake to ensure a smooth pickup and efficient handling at the point of collection.How to Schedule Solar Panel Recycling Pickup on Long IslandBusinesses and organizations can request a quote or schedule pickup by contacting EACR Inc - Melville. The scheduling team will review estimated quantities, packaging or palletization needs, access requirements (dock, ground-level, liftgate), and preferred pickup windows.About EACREACR Inc - Melville105 Maxess Rd Suite S124, Melville, NY 11747(631) 634-2440EACR Inc - Melville provides commercial recycling solutions for electronics and specialized end-of-life equipment across Long Island and the greater New York region. The company supports streamlined pickup logistics and responsible downstream recycling for a wide range of business-generated materials.

