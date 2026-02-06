AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Power Meets Science: Dasgupta, deGrasse Tyson and Juurlink Headline ACMT 2026

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) registration is now open for its 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting & Symposia, taking place March 18-22, 2026, at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts.

The five-day event will bring together medical toxicology physicians, clinical toxicologists, emergency physicians, pharmacists, public health professionals, and trainees from around the world for cutting-edge education, research presentations, and professional networking.

Big News! We’re beyond excited to reveal the speakers for the 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta! The 2025 MacArthur "Genius” Award Winner!

Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta will be presenting the Donovan Lecture, "The Changing Landscape of American Street Drugs". This lectureship is supported by the Medical Toxicology Foundation through the Ward and Ryan Donovan Memorial Fund.

Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta is a street drug scientist, whose passion is telling true stories about health with numbers. Centered in pharmaco-epidemiology, his work amplifies community and patient voices in public health. Since 2002 he has done pioneering work in overdose prevention and addiction treatment. He is a recipient of the 2025 MacArthur “genius” Fellowship. In 2023 he was placed on the TIME100 Next list of rising global leaders.

Join us on March 21, 2026, at 9:00 AM EST as Dr. Dasgupta shares critical insights on the rapidly changing landscape of American drugs and what it means for clinical practice.

Special Guest Speakers: We’re also thrilled to announce that Neil deGrasse Tyson & Scott Hamilton Kennedy will be joining us at the 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting!

Science & Storytelling: An Essential Partnership for a Better World

Join world-renowned astrophysicist, bestselling author, and host of Cosmos and StarTalk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Academy Award nominee, writer and director, Scott Hamilton Kennedy for the Bayer Lecture on March 21, at 12:00pm EST.

How do we bridge the gap between expert knowledge and public understanding? How do we communicate complex science in ways that resonate? At a moment when truth, trust, and shared humanity are under strain- and when disinformation threatens public health, democracy, and the social contract itself- this session explores how one of humanity’s oldest tools can meet one of its most urgent challenges

Late-Breaking Session with Dr. David Juurlink

And don’t miss: A timely, thought-provoking discussion examining the evidence behind a landmark pediatric poisoning case and its far-reaching impact on medical guidance and policy.

Pre-Conference Symposia (March 18-19)

The meeting kicks off with three focused symposia:

AACT Symposium: Pop Tox and TikToks (March 18) – Examining toxicology in popular culture, social media misinformation, and strategies for public

education

ACMT Symposium: Toxicosurveillance of Emerging Substances in the Management of Substance Use Disorders (March 19) – Addressing the rapidly evolving illicit drug supply through drug checking, biosurveillance, and clinical applications

ACMT Tox Boot Camp: Quantifying Risk – The Facts, Communicating Risk – The Feelings (March 19) – A skills-focused training pairing human health risk assessment with effective risk communication strategies

Annual Scientific Meeting (March 20-22)

The three-day Annual Scientific Meeting features:

- Concurrent educational sessions covering clinical toxicology, research, and public health

- Original research presentations and poster sessions

- MedTox Case Panel: Case-Based Conundrums

- Open Mic Competition for fellows, residents, and medical students

- Networking events and professional development opportunities

- Exhibit hall featuring the latest products, services, and innovations in toxicology

Media Note: Press credentials are available for qualified media representatives. To request credentials or arrange interviews with ACMT leadership, contact Rebecca Weinstein, Director of Membership & Communications at communications@acmt.net.

