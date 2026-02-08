Premier Auto Protect Flags Rising ADAS Costs, Urges Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty

Premier Auto Protect introduces enhanced Alfa Romeo extended warranty options to help owners manage rising ADAS repair and calibration costs nationwide.

As vehicles add more technology, repair costs become harder to predict. Our Alfa Romeo plans are built to help owners prepare for ADAS-related expenses with clear coverage and support.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect today announced enhanced Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty options designed for modern, technology‑equipped vehicles, aligning coverage with the rising costs of repairs and calibrations tied to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The offering emphasizes certified repairs, nationwide support, and flexible terms intended to help Alfa Romeo owners better manage the financial impact of increasingly complex components and software.To compare plans and receive a no‑obligation quote tailored to your Alfa Romeo, visit the program page: https://premierautoprotect.com/alfa-romeo-extended-warranty/ Independent analyses show that ADAS sensors, cameras, and calibration steps can significantly increase repair costs after routine collisions or glass replacement. A recent report notes that ADAS components and calibration can account for a substantial share of overall repair costs across scenarios, from front- and rear-impact repairs to side mirror replacements and windshield work. At the same time, labor rates can vary significantly by state and metro, adding another layer of unpredictability for premium vehicle owners.Program highlights for Alfa Romeo owners- Flexible terms beyond factory coverage with plan options designed for long‑term ownership and higher mileages.- Certified repairs nationwide, including access to vetted shops through the RepairPal Certified network.- 24/7 roadside assistance and rental car benefits are included in plans, helping minimize downtime.- Transferable coverage that can enhance resale value at the time of private sale.- 30‑day money‑back guarantee for a risk‑free evaluation period.The company’s support model includes speaking directly with repair centers and authorizing covered work promptly. Owners can select their preferred ASE‑certified facility, aligning with common Alfa Romeo service preferences while maintaining quality standards. Premier Auto Protect notes that plan details vary by vehicle and mileage and encourages owners to review the exact inclusions and exclusions during the quote process.Broader consumer and industry trends add context. Surveys indicate that many drivers struggle to absorb unexpected repair costs, with a significant share turning to debt following car trouble. Meanwhile, research firms project continued growth in extended warranties and vehicle service contracts as vehicles age and technology content rises.Premier Auto Protect recommends that Alfa Romeo owners consider securing extended coverage before factory warranty expiration to simplify onboarding and access preferred pricing. Exact factory warranty terms can vary by model year and region; owners should consult their vehicle documentation or an authorized Alfa Romeo retailer for specifics.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect provides nationwide vehicle protection programs designed to help reduce the financial impact of unexpected repairs. Plans include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental benefits, and certified repair support, and are backed by a 30‑day money‑back guarantee.

