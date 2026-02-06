Celebrate the 35th Anniversary of The Silence of the Lambs with a Romantic Valentine’s Day Stay at Buffalo Bill’s House

Buffalo Bill's House

The Silence the Lambs of Valentine’s Day Weeklong Special Package Available February 7th – 15th

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buffalo Bill’s House, the iconic filming location for the cinematic climax of the five-time Academy Award winning film The Silence of the Lambs, is celebrating its 35th anniversary on Valentine’s Day this year. "Silence" was released on February 14, 1991. And loved ones and friends can celebrate this milestone as well.Buffalo Bill’s House is once again offering its weeklong ‘Silence of Valentine’s Day’ package from February 7th – 15th. Use code VDAY10 for 10% off any single night stay in February. All 2+ night stays are discounted 20% off.Currently, Friday, February 13th is still available to book, a notoriously spooky day for a killer getaway.The special Silence of Valentine’s Day package includes:-Complimentary choice of 1 bottle of Champagne, or Chianti (or white wine) or non-alcoholic sparkling cider (6-8 guests receive two bottles)-Complimentary assortment of fine chocolates from our local chocolatier Gene and Boots Candies (6-8 guests receive two bottles)-Rose petals sprinkled in the shape of a heart on the bed in the master bedroom Buffalo Bill's Suite-Valentine's Day decor throughout the dining room-Complimentary Buffalo Bill’s House reusable tote bag filled with goodies for each booked guest in your party. (Retail value $41-$328) total depending on the amount of guests in your party)-Silence-themed Valentine cakes and other custom adds-on available.Choose the category “Silence of Valentine’s Day at Buffalo Bill’s House Package” to pick dates in the calendar to book. Email stay@buffalobillshouse.com for more information.Thirty-five years ago on Valentine’s Day, Academy-award winning Best Actress Jodie Foster (“aka Clarice Starling”) and veteran actor Ted Levine (aka “Jame Gumb/Buffalo Bill”) spent several weeks at Buffalo Bill’s House filming what is considered to be among the most frightening scenes in cinematic history. This unique property was featured extensively throughout the climactic finale of The Silence of the Lambs and the home features many attributes that have remained preserved since filming took place 35 years ago!Buffalo Bill’s House, the real home where the climax to the five-time Academy Award winning film, The Silence of the Lambs was filmed, features the popular attraction - the infamous “well” – a replica of the one in the film where cinematic serial killer Buffalo Bill kept his victims captive. Uncannily similar to the one featured in the climax of the film, the re-creation of the well is a physical hole dug four feet deep into the ground in the basement of the former coal cellar in the house. Guests are encouraged to hop into the interactive well set for photo opportunities, which include a basket with lotion that can be raised and lowered with a drawstring, as well as the real life-inspired stuffed animal “Precious,” the serial killer’s dog.Nestled at the base of the scenic Laurel Highlands, less than a half mile from the Great Allegheny Passage, Buffalo Bill’s House is only 25 miles south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.To Book the “Silence of Valentine’s Day Package”Buffalo Bill’s House will also be hosting its annual hosting guided house tours in 2026, as follows: GUIDED HOUSE TOUR DATES/TIMES:A limited number of guided house tour tickets are now available for the following 2026 dates. A limited amount has been released at $74.95 each.• May 8-10 (Mother’s Day Weekend)• June 19-21 (Father’s Day Weekend)• July, September and October – Tickets and dates coming soon!Get your tickets today! Tour tickets: https://buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours # # #TO BOOK AN OVERNIGHT STAY/VIEW OUR OVERNIGHT RATES:Overnight Stays details: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/stay-overnight Book Now: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/book-now ON-LOCATION FILMING OPPORTUNITIES:IMAGES:Buffalo Bill’s House Photos (Interior & Exterior) link: https://buffalobillshouse.com/gallery/ Buffalo Bill’s House Tour Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk4B8r2Hh1s&t=54s SOCIAL MEDIA:INSTAGRAM (23K+ followers): http://www.instagram.com/buffalobillshouse FACEBOOK (9K+ followers): http://www.facebook.com/buffalobillshouse TIKTOK (14K+ followers): https://www.tiktok.com/@buffbillshouse X: https://x.com/buffbillshouse Press inquiries please contact: dawn@buffalobillshouse.comAbout Buffalo Bill’s HouseBuffalo Bill’s House, the boutique accommodation and cinematic destination, features a beautiful, three-floor, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home situated on two acres of lush riverfront property. It is a private rental, and guests get exclusive use of the entire house only with their booked party. The house accommodates a maximum number of eight guests at a time and does not allow any unauthorized visitors or large parties to the home or on the premises. Want a unique experience that can only be found at Buffalo Bill’s House? Book a stay at this one-of-a-kind private rental located approximately 25 miles outside of Pittsburgh. www.buffalobillshouse.com ####

