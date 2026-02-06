ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit Returns to Atlanta May 5–6 With Practitioner-First Agenda for Today’s Talent Leaders

RIS is about what talent leaders are dealing with right now—from responsible AI use and candidate trust to leadership in a time of rapid change—and creating space for honest, practical conversations.” — David Manaster, CEO, ERE Media

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERE Media today announced new details for the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit (RIS) 2026, taking place May 5–6, 2026, at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel. Designed specifically for recruiting and talent acquisition professionals, RIS 2026 delivers practical, real-world insight for leaders navigating AI adoption, candidate trust, and scalable hiring operations.RIS 2026 brings together senior talent acquisition leaders, sourcing innovators, workforce analytics practitioners, and responsible AI experts for two days of hands-on learning and candid discussion focused on what is working — and what is not — inside modern recruiting teams.“This is not a conference about what recruiting might look like someday,” said David Manaster, CEO of ERE Media. “RIS is about what talent leaders are dealing with right now — from responsible AI use and candidate trust to leadership in a time of rapid change — and creating space for honest, practical conversations with other leaders facing the same challenges. Attendees leave with new perspectives, stronger connections, and ideas they can take back to their teams immediately.”Why Attend the ERE Recruiting Innovation SummitRIS 2026 is built on a simple principle: practitioners learn best from other practitioners. The agenda blends practical workshops, real-world case studies, and strategy-focused sessions that move beyond surface-level trends.Attendees will gain insight into how leading organizations are:– Applying AI in recruiting without introducing bias or compliance risk– Rebuilding candidate trust in an era of automation and skepticism– Scaling recruiting operations while maintaining quality and consistency– Partnering more effectively with hiring managers– Using data and workforce analytics to improve hiring decisionsUnlike traditional recruiting conferences, RIS intentionally creates space for conversation, reflection, and follow-up — including Ask Me Anything Office Hours that give attendees direct access to speakers and peers.A Community-Driven Recruiting Conference ExperienceRIS 2026 will be emceed by Ron Fish, a longtime ERE community favorite known for keeping sessions engaging, focused, and candid. The event will also feature multiple stages hosted by respected industry voices, including Joel Lalgee, who will return to Atlanta after hosting a popular stage at a recent summit.Who Should Attend RIS 2026The ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit is designed for:– Talent acquisition and recruiting leaders– Sourcing and recruiting operations professionals– Employer brand and candidate experience teams– HR and TA leaders navigating AI, scale, and changeWhether managing a small team or a global hiring operation, attendees gain practical insights that translate across industries and company sizes.Event DetailsERE Recruiting Innovation Summit 2026📍 Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel — Atlanta, GA📅 May 5–6, 2026🔗 Learn more and register:Additional speakers and full agenda details will be announced soon.About ERE MediaERE Media is a leading source of news, research, and events for talent acquisition and recruiting professionals. Through its conferences, newsletters, and educational programs, ERE helps organizations hire smarter, adapt faster, and build stronger teams.

