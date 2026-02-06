The Addictions Academy Launches Giving Back Program Turning Parental Loss Into Lifesaving Impact
Limited-enrollment program provides approved parents access to professional recovery-focused certification training at no cost.
Designed for bereaved parents seeking purpose after tragedy, the Giving Back Program provides approved participants with access to professional certification training at no cost, offering a clear, supported pathway to turn lived experience into service within the addiction recovery and behavioral health field.
“This program exists because some parents, even in their deepest grief, feel called to prevent another family from experiencing the same loss,” said Dr. Cali Estes, Founder of The Addictions Academy. “The Giving Back Program honors that courage by providing education, structure, and a way forward.”
Participation in the Giving Back Program is limited and requires an application and approval process.
Program Participation Process:
Applicants must submit an application for consideration at:
https://theaddictionsacademy.com/giving-back
Participants may select one of the following certification programs:
Intervention Professional Program
Family Recovery Coach Program
The Giving Back Program is offered on a limited basis to reach parents who are ready to channel grief into healing, advocacy, and lifesaving work.
Parents who believe they may qualify or would like additional information are encouraged to apply directly through The Addictions Academy.
