Premier Auto Protect Unveils Expanded Tesla Extended Warranty Options Ahead of 2026 Battery Plans

Premier Auto Protect expanded Tesla's extended warranty options, adding EV-focused coverage as owners plan for costs beyond factory warranties.

Tesla ownership calls for clarity around long-term repair costs. Our EV-focused coverage is built to help drivers plan ahead, choose their repair shop, and manage ownership with fewer surprises.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect today announced expanded EV‑focused coverage and tailored Tesla extended warranty options designed to give Tesla owners greater predictability as the market prepares for anticipated extended battery warranty programs in 2026. The company’s upgraded EV Exclusionary coverage addresses the growing complexity of high‑tech electric systems while preserving repair‑shop flexibility and simplifying claims with direct payment to facilities.Get a free Tesla extended warranty quote: https://premierautoprotect.com/tesla-extended-warranty/ As EVs enter the mainstream, reliability expectations and budget stability are increasingly important to owners when evaluating the total cost of ownership. Independent reporting indicates Tesla is preparing to offer extended battery warranty programs as soon as 2026—an inflection that underscores the value of third‑party protection layered alongside factory support. At the same time, widely cited analyses show that out‑of‑warranty battery replacements can range from roughly $15,000 to $25,000 depending on the model and year, while module‑level repairs can still reach several thousand dollars. Together, these trends place a premium on transparent, EV‑ready coverage and a frictionless claims experience.What’s New: EV‑Focused Coverage EnhancementsPremier Auto Protect’s plan portfolio—Powertrain, Essential, Premium, Exclusionary, and EV Exclusionary—has been refined to address the realities of modern EV service. For Tesla vehicles, the EV Exclusionary plan includes coverage for key electric‑drive and electronics components alongside traditional systems:- Battery control module, onboard charger, electric motor, transaxles- High‑tech electronics, ABS, heating, and HVAC, electrical systems- Suspension, steering, brakes, cooling system, and moreAll plans include parts and labor coverage, towing, locksmith service, rental car reimbursement, and 24/7 roadside assistance. Coverage can be transferred to a new owner, supporting resale value, and is backed by a 30‑day money‑back guarantee to ensure buyer confidence.Factory Warranty vs. Extended Coverage: Where It FitsFactory warranties primarily support new vehicles for a limited period and scope. Extended vehicle protection—often structured as a Vehicle Service Contract (VSC)—is designed to begin when factory coverage ends or to augment it with EV‑centric components and services. For Tesla owners evaluating longer‑horizon risk, third‑party coverage can help smooth the “post‑warranty cliff” and reinforce continuity of service at nationally available, ASE‑certified facilities.How the Claims Experience WorksPremier Auto Protect pays repair facilities directly by company credit card once a covered claim is authorized. Owners typically pay only the deductible, with no reimbursement wait. Repairs can be performed at dealerships or local ASE‑certified shops, providing convenience, familiarity, and shorter turnaround times.Round‑the‑clock roadside assistance, towing, and rental car reimbursement reduce downtime and disruption.Why It Matters NowNormalization in EV sales growth has not changed the segment’s trajectory toward the mainstream. With Tesla still holding a leading share of the US EV market, the ability to stabilize out‑of‑pocket risk and maintain repair flexibility is increasingly seen as a practical step in long‑term ownership planning. Anticipated OEM program expansions around battery protection further spotlight the need for transparent third‑party options that cover non‑battery systems and electronics comprehensively.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect delivers extended vehicle protection plans tailored to today’s drivers, combining nationwide ASE‑certified repair flexibility, direct‑pay claims, 24/7 roadside assistance, and a 30‑day money‑back guarantee. Plans include multiple tiers—Powertrain, Essential, Premium, Exclusionary, and EV Exclusionary—offering scalable coverage and interest‑free payments.

