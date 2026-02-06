Premier Auto Protect Debuts Touring Season Protection with Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty Options for 2026

Premier Auto Protect expands Harley-Davidson extended warranty options for 2026 touring season, offering coverage, roadside assistance, and nationwide repairs.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As riders prepare for the spring touring season and Harley-Davidson introduces a broader, tech-forward 2026 lineup, Premier Auto Protect today announced expanded Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty options aimed at stabilizing ownership costs during long-distance riding. The dedicated resource and quote experience—tailored for Harley-Davidson owners looking beyond factory coverage—is now available to riders nationwide.Premier Auto Protect’s plans are designed to cover essential systems such as engines, transmissions, and electrical components, while also providing 24/7 roadside assistance and towing reimbursement. Coverage is honored at thousands of certified repair facilities across the United States, supporting peace of mind for riders who want predictable repair costs and flexible plan structures. Details and personalized quotes are available at https://premierautoprotect.com/harley-davidson-extended-warranty/ Timing with Touring Season and Technology TrendsTouring season is a natural inflection point for riders to assess coverage and roadside support, particularly as modern motorcycles integrate advanced electronics and rider aids. Independent market analysis points to continued growth in the U.S. extended warranty category, driven in part by rising repair costs and vehicle technology complexity. A recent forecast estimates U.S. extended warranty expansion through 2028 with a 4.7% CAGR, reflecting sustained consumer interest in coverage that offsets unexpected repair bills.In parallel, the 2026 Harley-Davidson model year underscores the brand’s focus on performance and technology, increasing the importance of coverage that addresses both mechanical and electronic systems. Premier Auto Protect’s announcement supports riders who want flexibility in plan selection, nationwide service access, and a streamlined quote process during the pre-season window.How the Plans Support Long-Distance Riders- Core systems coverage: Plans that address engines, transmissions, and electrical components.- 24/7 roadside assistance: Towing, jump starts, and lockout support included with every plan.- Nationwide repair network: Claims honored at thousands of certified facilities across the U.S.- Flexible terms and deductibles: Options to align coverage with riding style and budget.- Transferable coverage: Plans that may be transferred to a new owner, supporting resale value.- 30-day money-back guarantee on qualifying plans: Review coverage with confidence.Riders can request a free, no-obligation quote and compare plan options in minutes. Purchasing coverage while the factory warranty is still active may offer additional benefits, depending on the model and timing.Perspective from Premier Auto Protect“Many Harley-Davidson owners are planning longer trips while bikes become more sophisticated,” said a Premier Auto Protect spokesperson. “Our Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty options are designed to support that reality—helping riders manage repair risk, access roadside help quickly, and keep trips on schedule.”Factory Options and Rider ChoiceHarley-Davidson riders also evaluate the manufacturer’s Extended Service Plan (ESP), a factory-approved option that provides comprehensive coverage and expense reimbursements. Premier Auto Protect’s offering gives riders additional choice—particularly for used or higher-mileage motorcycles, riders seeking flexible payment options, or those who want to compare coverage differences and repair network access.Regardless of the path chosen, the common goal is uninterrupted riding and predictable ownership costs during the peak touring months.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect provides vehicle service programs (VSPs) and extended warranty plans for drivers nationwide, combining 24/7 roadside assistance, a 30-day money-back guarantee on qualifying plans, and repairs at ASE-certified facilities. The company’s plans are structured to reduce unexpected repair costs, streamline claims, and support long-term ownership value.

