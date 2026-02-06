Submit Release
ECER Inc - Holyoke Launches Dedicated Commercial Pickup Service for Computer Recycling in Springfield

Palletized electronic waste for recycling

Computer Recycling Springfield

Local pickup program helps businesses simplify computer recycling, improve data security, and support responsible e-waste management

HOLYOKE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECER Inc - Holyoke announced today the launch of a new dedicated commercial pickup service for computer recycling in Springfield, designed to help businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, manufacturers, and offices streamline the retirement of outdated IT equipment. The new pickup program expands access to reliable computer recycling services across the Springfield area, making it easier for organizations to schedule removals, reduce storage clutter, and keep end-of-life electronics out of landfills.

“Companies across Springfield are dealing with rapid device turnover—desktops, laptops, monitors, servers, and peripherals that pile up quickly,” said a spokesperson for ECER Inc - Holyoke. “This dedicated pickup service is built for commercial customers who want a straightforward, dependable way to recycle computers responsibly while protecting sensitive information.”

Dedicated Pickup for Springfield Businesses: What’s Included

With the new Springfield-focused pickup service, ECER Inc - Holyoke provides scheduled, commercial-only collections for a wide range of end-of-life IT assets, including:

Desktop computer recycling & workstation recycling

Laptop recycling & tablet recycling

Monitor recycling (LCD/LED) and related display equipment

Server recycling, network hardware, and IT equipment recycling

Printers, peripherals, cables, and accessory electronics

Businesses can request pickups for routine cleanouts, office relocations, hardware refresh cycles, and IT department decommissioning projects.

Built for Local Organizations Managing End-of-Life IT Equipment

The Springfield commercial pickup service is ideal for organizations looking to:

Reduce onsite storage of retired computers and electronic equipment

Support sustainability goals with responsible computer recycling

Improve workplace efficiency by removing bulky e-waste quickly

Create a repeatable process for ongoing IT asset retirement

By expanding dedicated routes and scheduling options for Springfield-area customers, ECER Inc - Holyoke aims to make “computer recycling Springfield” solutions more accessible, responsive, and business-friendly.

How to Schedule a Commercial Pickup

Organizations in Springfield can schedule computer recycling pickup by contacting ECER Inc - Holyoke directly to discuss material types, estimated quantities, and pickup logistics. Service is tailored for commercial generators and institutional customers.

About ECER Inc

ECER Inc - Holyoke
98 Lower Westfield Rd #1, Holyoke, MA 01040
(603) 262-9266

ECER Inc - Holyoke provides commercial-focused electronics recycling and computer recycling services for businesses and organizations throughout Western Massachusetts. The company supports efficient equipment removals and responsible end-of-life management for a broad range of IT assets and electronic devices.

AJ Boufarah
ECER Inc - Holyoke
+1 (603) 262-9266
