Spring Into Connection: Fair Oaks Farms Announces Spring Break Lineup and Seasonal Getaways

FAIR OAKS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Oaks Farms is inviting families to swap the typical spring break for a "playcation" filled with farm-fresh fun, magic, and outdoor adventure. As the landscape begins to wake up, the farm has curated a seasonal calendar designed to keep families engaged rain or shine—whether they're visiting for a day of discovery, a quick meal, or an extended on-site hotel stay. More information about the spring season can be found at www.fofarms.com/spring From March 19 through April 5, Fair Oaks Farms is extending hours for certain attractions, opening Mooville two months early, and adding new experiences to help families make the most of their visit. Details can be found at www.fofarms.com/spring-break-activities Spring Break Playcations & Hotel Packages For those looking to turn a day trip into a multi-day retreat, Fair Oaks Farms is offering two exclusive hotel packages available to book from March 13 through April 5. This is the perfect opportunity for families to experience a spring break that doesn’t need intense flying schedules – just relaxation and fun in the countryside with a little bit of learning involved too. Families who choose to stay at the onsite hotel during spring break enjoy special access to magic shows (on Tuesdays), family movie nights (on Fridays and Sundays), fireside s’mores, and the luau ropes course. Families can choose the perfect fit for their getaway:• The Spring Break Playcation Package: Enjoy a day at our Adventure museums and farm tours, indulge in delicious ice cream, and create lasting memories with a cuddly stuffed souvenir. This package includes an overnight stay at the Fairfield by Marriott at Fair Oaks Farms, One-Day Adventure Passes (based on room type, maximum 4), one stuffed souvenir gift, ice cream vouchers (based on room type, maximum 4), and a $25 Fair Oaks Food and Beverage Gift Card.• The Dine, Stay & Play Spring Package: Savor food from The Farmhouse or exceptional ice cream on campus with a $50 Fair Oaks Farms Food and Beverage Gift Card. This package is tailored for families or couples looking to enjoy our spring break activities and cozy country dining.Whether booking a package or a standard room, hotel guests can take advantage of special Spring Break activities running from March 19 through April 5. During this peak period, guests can enjoy nightly board games and pool tables in the lobby, while the backyard transforms into a cozy retreat with fires and s’mores roasting beside the nature trail. With an indoor hot tub and pool, the fun never takes a break!Additionally, professional magic shows by the John Measner Magic Show will take place in the lobby on March 24 and 31, and family movie nights will be hosted in the Fair Oaks Farms Ballroom—conveniently connected to the hotel—on March 20, 22, 27, 29, and April 3.Adventures for Every Age Fair Oaks Farms’ signature adventure museums—focused on Dairy, Pig, and Crops—remain open rain or shine, offering indoor play spaces and learning exhibits. However, several limited-time experiences are joining the roster this spring:• The Luau Ropes Course with Extended Hours: From March 19 – April 5, the ropes course gets a tropical twist! With extended hours (5–7 PM CT) on Thursdays and Sundays, guests can tackle the course for just $8. A toddler-specific course ensures even the littlest explorers can join the fun.• Mooville is Back: The farm's outdoor play area opens early this spring, running daily from March 19 – April 5. Featuring the jumping pillow, rock climbing wall, train, and pedal tractors, it's the perfect place to burn off winter energy before the full season begins near the end of May.Special Events & Seasonal Flavors The calendar is packed with unique celebrations starting with Pi Day on March 14. This isn’t your average math lesson; it’s an exciting quest where families hunt for “Golden Cow Pies” throughout the Dairy Adventure to earn rewards.The Farmhouse Restaurant will also feature seasonal culinary highlights:• Lenten & St. Patrick’s Day: Enjoy fish specials every Friday during Lent and Irish-themed dishes on St. Patrick’s Day.• Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt (April 5): A delectable brunch ($55 adults, $35 children) with three seatings followed by an egg hunt and meet-and-greets with the Easter Bunny. Reservations are highly recommended.• Mother’s Day To-Go (May 9): New This Season. Take home a chef-prepared, heat-and-serve brunch by The Farmhouse. Available to pick up on Saturday, May 9, to keep Mom relaxed on her special day.• Mother’s Day (May 10): Celebrate Mom with brunch and dinner specials at The Farmhouse.What’s Churning Next? Fair Oaks Farms will also unveil reimagined ice cream and cheese shops this spring, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. For a full schedule of events and to book your Spring Break Getaway, visit www.fofarms.com/spring ________________________________________About Fair Oaks Farms Fair Oaks Farms provides an experience that reconnects guests with nature, animals, and sustainable agriculture. The scenic campus offers enrichment programs, tours, elegant event venues, farm-fresh dining, and comfortable on-site accommodations. Through innovation and hospitality, Fair Oaks Farms is committed to feeding the world’s heart, mind, and body. Note: Fair Oaks Farms is located in the Central Time Zone.

