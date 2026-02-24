Albany Job Fair Returns Wednesday, April 22, 2026 — Featuring Veterans’ Hour 9am-10am and over 50 Recruiters

Albany Job Fair April 22 2026 Job Seekers at Albany Job Fair Albany Job Fair

The 2026 Albany Job Fair season kicks off in April and runs monthly through November (no event in August) featuring NYS Agencies, Local & Regional Recruiters

Veterans can access the jobs and opportunities that will help them enjoy the same American Dream they defended. I'm grateful for the Albany Job Fair's ongoing commitment to hosting a veterans' hour” — Senator Jacob Ashby

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair , now in its 15th year, is proud to announce its first 2026 in-person career event on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham, New York. The Albany Job Fair will open with a dedicated Veterans’ Hour from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, giving military veterans, first responders and transitioning service personell a quiet hour with priority access to employers and career resources before the general public arrives.“I would like to commend the Albany Job Fair for once again dedicating the first hour of the event exclusively for Veterans. It’s a powerful way to show respect for those who have served and to make sure they have access to everything the fair has to offer. It’s also a great time of year to look for a job as employers get ready to enter the last quarter of the year and prepare for the holiday season,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.This April 22, 2026 Albany Job Fair brings together more than 50 recruiting companies representing local, regional, and national organizations, spanning sectors including healthcare, public safety, education, finance, government, technology, and more. Job seekers of all backgrounds — from those entering the workforce to seasoned professionals — are encouraged to attend. Admission is free, and job seeker registration is not required to participate.Dedicated Support for Veterans & Early Access: The Albany Job Fair has long championed workforce opportunities for military veterans and their families. By opening the doors an hour early early for Veterans, organizers provide service members and first repsonders with time to engage with recruiters, learn about career pathways tailored to their skill sets, and discuss veteran -friendly employment benefits with less distraction. Veteran resource partners will be on site to support transitioning military personnel interested in career options, small business ownership paths and post-service career development.Congressman Paul D. Tonko and other local leaders have publicly recognized the fair’s commitment to honoring veterans through early access and specialized support — highlighting the value of their discipline, leadership, and experience within the civilian workforce. “I’m honored to support the Albany Job Fair and its powerful commitment to helping our veterans secure good-paying jobs that allow them to apply their valuable skills and dedication to roles that serve our communities. The men and women who’ve worn our nation’s uniform have served with honor and courage, and we owe it to them to ensure they have access to meaningful career opportunities as they reenter civilian life. By giving veterans early access to this event, the Albany Job Fair is making a clear and powerful statement: your service is appreciated, and your future is important. Connecting veterans with employers who understand their value is one of the smartest investments we can make in both our workforce and our community.”Meet Recruiters & Network With Employers: From 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, the Albany Job Fair opens to the public. Job seekers can network directly with hiring representatives, submit résumés for on-site review, and explore immediate interview opportunities. Bringing multiple copies of a résumé is highly recommended, as many employers schedule interviews during the event. A copy station hosted by eBiz Docs is on site for job seekers to make additional copies at no cost.Confirmed and expected participating organizations include: Absolute Fire Pro, Albany Broadcasting, Albany Police Dept., Appolo Heating Inc, Arrow Bank, Ballston Spa National Bank, Capital Region BOCES, Commute Air, Conifer Park, Empire Education Corporation - Mildred Elley, Express Employment Professionals, Fusco Personnel, Home Instead, Hudson Valley Community College, Janitronics, Janitronics Clean Techs, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, MVP, New York Life, Niskayuna CSD, NPA Financial, NYS Comptroller, NYS Dept of Corrections, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Information & Technology Services, NYS Office of General Services, NYS Troopers, RedShift Recruiting, RPI, Spectrum (Albany), St Coleman’s Home, Sunmark Credit Union, The Mailworks, Tri City Rentals, Trustco Bank, Vanderheyden Hall, and many more employers are expected across government, nonprofit, and private sectors.In addition to hiring opportunities, organizers offer a résumé distribution service that allows applicants to submit their résumés via email ahead of the event. Early submisson resumes are scanned and shared with all participating recruiters, maximizing visibility for those who cannot attend in person.The venue offers free parking and is easily accessible via the CTDA bus route #182. Professional attire is encouraged but not required.The 2026 Job Fair season includes events on May 13, June 17, July 15, September 9, and October 7, at the Latham Holiday Inn Express. The November 14th event will be held at the Empre State Plaza from 9am-1pm.About the Albany Job Fair: The Albany Job Fair is a trusted employment event that connects job seekers with employers throughout the Capital Region. In addition to in-person fairs, the organization maintains an online job fair where candidates can browse open positions and connect digitally with recruiters. Recruiters can post to the online job fair and sponsors are welcome to participate to support the Albany Job Fair."Our veterans will never get back the time they spent missing birthdays and anniversaries, first steps and first ball games. They gave that time to all of us. It's only right that we devote time to making sure they can access the jobs and opportunities that will help them enjoy the same American Dream they defended. I'm grateful for the Albany Job Fair's ongoing commitment to our veterans," said Senator Jacob Ashby.Through collaboration with local businesses, workforce agencies, and community advocates, the Albany Job Fair continues to expand access to meaningful employment and help strengthen the regional economy while supporting veteran hiring iniatives. For details on participating employers, résumé submission, and future event dates, visit: AlbanyJobFair.com

Albany Job Fair April 22, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.