Influential Women Recognize Ashley N. Robertson as a Trailblazer in Business Growth and Human Capital Management

OAKHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Leader in Payroll Solutions Sets New Standards in Client Advocacy and Sustainable Business PracticesOakhurst, New Jersey – Ashley N. Robertson, a recognized authority in business growth and human capital management, is making waves as a Business Growth Executive at Premier Payroll Solutions. With a proven track record of delivering scalable solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive revenue growth, Ashley is reshaping the landscape of payroll and human resources services. Her unique approach focuses on building trust, fostering strategic partnerships, and implementing consultative problem-solving techniques that yield measurable results for organizations across various sectors.Ashley’s educational journey laid a solid foundation for her career, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Development and Family Studies from California State University San Marcos and a Master of Education Degree in Education and Training from the University of Phoenix, where she graduated at the top of her class. Her extensive experience includes leadership roles at esteemed organizations such as Trackforce, Valiant TrackTik, Dolby OptiView, Benefitfocus, and TEG Wellness. In these positions, she consistently surpassed sales targets and achieved outstanding results in enterprise account management.Ashley’s expertise encompasses strategic sales planning, revenue growth, business development, team leadership, and contract negotiation, with a keen emphasis on customer retention and enterprise-level relationship management. Her ability to merge market insights with client aspirations allows her to mentor teams effectively while implementing repeatable strategies that ensure long-term business growth.Beyond her impressive professional career, Ashley is passionate about mentorship and volunteerism. She actively supports causes related to animal welfare, child welfare, and education, embodying her belief that leadership extends beyond professional accomplishments to include community involvement. Her leadership philosophy emphasizes trust-building, empathy, and delivering meaningful solutions that empower both businesses and the people who drive them.Ashley attributes much of her success to adaptability, curiosity, and a genuine ability to connect with people. She began her career in education, but an unexpected opportunity in payroll opened the door to sales—where she discovered a passion for solving complex challenges and building meaningful, lasting relationships. Over time, Ashley learned that the most impactful sales professionals are not only persuasive but also exceptional listeners, problem-solvers, and connectors of insight and opportunity. As a woman in sales, she has found that empathy, intuition, and truly understanding people are what transform a good conversation into a trusted partnership.When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Ashley emphasizes the power of mindset and manifestation: focusing on what you want to attract. She also draws inspiration from Dale Carnegie, whose timeless lessons on genuine connection, effective communication, and leading with empathy have deeply influenced her professional approach. These principles guide Ashley as she builds relationships, empowers teams, and connects with clients on a level that extends far beyond the transaction.For young women entering the industry, Ashley’s advice is straightforward: lead with empathy, listen with intention, and care deeply. While knowledge is essential, she stresses that people remember how much you care more than what you know. The ability to listen, understand, and respond to others’ needs is the foundation for trust, lasting relationships, and genuine success. According to Ashley, when professionals lead with heart, results naturally follow.Ashley identifies a key challenge and opportunity in her field as balancing empathy with accountability. She notes that leadership and sales share this core principle: great leaders inspire trust, communicate with clarity, and foster environments where people feel valued and motivated. True success, she believes, comes from leading with integrity, guiding others through change, and building relationships grounded in care, consistency, and connection.The values that guide Ashley—both professionally and personally—are honesty, authenticity, and integrity. She emphasizes owning her thoughts and actions with courage and leading with heart in every situation. Family, partnership, and legacy are central to her life: as a mother of four daughters, a son in heaven, and a devoted wife, she strives to honor her son’s memory, create strong opportunities for her children, and cultivate a life rooted in compassion, resilience, and purpose. These guiding principles shape how she leads, mentors, and connects with others, forming the foundation of her work and her life.As Ashley N. Robertson continues to lead the way in business growth and human capital management, her commitment to client advocacy and sustainable practices sets a new standard in the industry. Her journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring professionals and a testament to the power of empathy, integrity, and authentic connection in achieving lasting success.Learn More about Ashley N. Robertson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ashley-robertson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

