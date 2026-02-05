DPH’s Highlights Importance of Heart Health During American Heart Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 5, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In observance of American Heart Month, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reminding residents that it is important to maintain good habits that build a strong, healthy heart. American Heart Month is a national campaign that spotlights cardiovascular (heart and blood vessel) health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death and disability in the United States, with 683,491 people dying from the condition in 2024. Heart disease was also the leading cause of death in South Carolina in 2023, with 12,274 South Carolinians dying from the disease that year. Obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and smoking are major risk factors for heart disease, and almost three quarters of South Carolina adults have one or more risk factors.

“Understanding the risk factors for heart disease empowers people to take control of their health before problems arise,” said Kristian Myers, DPH’s Diabetes and Heart Disease Management section director. “By making people aware of steps they can take in their daily lives to reduce the risk of heart disease, we hope to help South Carolinians live longer and healthier lives.”

Women are disproportionately affected by heart disease. Nearly 75% of women ages 20-39 have one or more modifiable risk factors. That is why the first Friday of American Heart Month, Feb. 6 this year, is National Wear Red Day. National Wear Red Day is part of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” initiative. The public is asked to wear the color red on this day to raise awareness about the impacts of heart disease and stroke, especially on women.

The “Go Red for Women” initiative is also a special opportunity to highlight the increased risks women face for developing heart disease associated with pregnancy and menopause.

Disparities also exist in other aspects of heart health outcomes with African Americans facing a higher risk of developing ischemic heart disease — decreased blood flow and oxygen to the heart muscle — when compared to whites. Additionally, African Americans in South Carolina are 46% more likely to die from a stroke, caused by a blockage or rupture of a blood vessel in or to the brain, than their white counterparts.

In 2023, heart disease accounted for 16,797 hospitalizations of African American South Carolinians, with total hospitalization costs of more than $1.3 billion.

Heart disease is mostly preventable if people make healthy choices. Tips for a healthy heart include:

Limit alcohol use and stop smoking, vaping and using tobacco products. Get free help from the SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) . Visit quitnowsc.org for more information.

Eat a healthy diet that's low in fat, cholesterol and salt.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Move more; at least 30 minutes most days of the week.

Get regular health screenings for cholesterol and blood pressure.

If you have diabetes, take steps to manage it.

Take your medicine (if applicable) as directed by your provider.

Know your family history of heart disease and discuss this with your provider.

DPH encourages everyone in South Carolina to start at least one new heart-healthy habit this year. To learn more about heart disease, visit DPH's Heart Disease & Stroke webpage.

###