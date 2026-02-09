Tavoron Acquires DP Technologies and DP Brown of Saginaw, Expanding Motion and Automation Capabilities in the Midwest

Tavoron

Transaction further scales Tavoron’s Automation Distribution segment and is the third add-on acquisition since being acquired by Fusion Capital Partners

This acquisition broadens our offerings and our ability to serve customers throughout the Midwest with the technologies, systems, and support they need to keep their operations running.” — Nicholas Martino, CEO, Tavoron

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tavoron , a leading provider of automation, robotics, compressed air, and integrated industrial solutions across the United States and Canada, today announced the acquisition of DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw, established providers of electrical and mechanical motion control systems headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan.Founded in 1894, DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw have been trusted partners to manufacturers across industries including automotive, food processing, material handling, and general industrial applications for more than 130 years. Together, the companies specialize in complete electrical and mechanical motion control solutions, offering a comprehensive range of industrial automation products such as drives, linear motion technologies, motors, gear reducers, couplings, sensors, encoders, motion control systems, human-machine interfaces (HMIs), industrial electronics, and belts. DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw also provide engineering support, in-house panel building, programming expertise, and onsite application consultation from its locations in Saginaw and Sterling Heights, Michigan.The acquisition expands Tavoron’s geographic footprint in the Midwest, strengthens its automation and motion control portfolio, and enhances the company’s ability to support customers with complete, end-to-end industrial solutions ranging from components and engineering support to fully integrated automation systems.“DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw’s legacy of technical expertise, engineering capability, and customer-first service aligns perfectly with Tavoron’s commitment to delivering comprehensive industrial automation solutions,” said Nicholas Martino, CEO of Tavoron. “This acquisition broadens our offerings and deepens our ability to serve customers throughout the Midwest with the technologies, systems, and support they need to keep their operations running reliably and efficiently.”“Joining Tavoron positions our team to deliver even greater value to customers while maintaining the service-first approach that has defined DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw since 1894,” said Russell Sager, President of DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw. “With expanded resources, a broader technology portfolio, and access to a nationwide network of engineering and integration experts, we are excited for the future and the enhanced solutions this partnership enables.”DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw will continue operating from their existing locations in Saginaw, Michigan, and will now go to market as Tavoron – DP Technologies Group and Tavoron - DP Brown of Saginaw. The team, customer relationships, and technical expertise that the company is known for will remain in place while benefiting from Tavoron’s unified brand and expanded support infrastructure.About TavoronTavoron, a Fusion Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leader in manufacturing automation and industrial systems, offering the most comprehensive range of automation solutions and services to increase efficiency, improve production quality and create safer work environments. Our innovative technologies - including electrical and air automation, robotic systems, and compressed air technology – are backed by our collaborative business approach and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. This unique combination positions us to deliver breakthrough technology solutions with lasting value to our customers.Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Tavoron is comprised of a diverse group of nine companies and employs approximately 400 dedicated team members across the United States and Canada. To learn more about how we are Redefining the Possibilities of Automation, visit www.tavoron.com About DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of SaginawDP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw are a diversified industrial solutions provider specializing in power transmission, motion control, conveying systems, and engineered components. The company supports a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, aggregates, food & beverage, and power generation, by supplying high-quality products and technical expertise that keep critical operations running efficiently. DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw Group are authorized distributors for many of the industry’s most respected brands and offers an extensive portfolio of bearings, electric motors, gearboxes, drives, belts, pulleys, roller chain, sprockets, and conveyor components. With a commitment to engineering support, customer responsiveness, and application-driven problem solving, DP Technologies Group and DP Brown of Saginaw deliver reliable solutions that enhance productivity and reduce downtime.About Fusion Capital PartnersFusion Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm pursuing control-oriented investments within the industrials sector, targeting a specialized set of business models providing engineered products and services to a defined set of end markets. As a growth and relationship-driven firm, Fusion is focused on building market-leading companies by driving value creation through both organic initiatives and strategic M&A, increasing both the scale and operational excellence of its partner companies. For additional information, please visit www.fcpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.