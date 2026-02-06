Selling with The Gaileys Wraps Third Filming with Purpose-Driven Impact Across Northeast Florida

Gailey Enterprises Real Estate agents volunteering at Habitat for Humanity of St Johns County. Broker/Owner, Rhonda Gailey, is ready to work! Encouragement and blessings written on the framing of the home.

National real estate TV Series 'Selling with The Gaileys' wraps its third filming, spotlighting service, advocacy, and community impact across Northeast Florida

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmed throughout Jacksonville and St. Augustine, two of Florida’s fastest-growing and most in-demand real estate markets, the production highlights not only residential and lifestyle real estate, but the values shaping where—and why—people are choosing to live.Building Homes, Building HopeAs part of the filming, a significant portion of the Selling with The Gaileys cast and brokerage team dedicated an entire day volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in St. Johns County, working hands-on to help construct safe, affordable housing for local families.In a deeply personal moment, team members were invited to write handwritten notes and words of encouragement directly onto the stud walls of one of the homes before drywall installation—messages that will remain permanently embedded within the structure.“That moment stopped all of us in our tracks,” said Parker Gailey , V.P. at Gailey Enterprises Real Estate. “Knowing those messages will live inside that home forever—it was humbling, emotional, and incredibly fulfilling. It reminded us that what we do has the power to last far beyond a closing.”“We sell homes for a living—but at the end of the day, it’s about helping people build a life,” said Rhonda Gailey , Founder and Broker-Owner of Gailey Enterprises Real Estate and star of Selling with The Gaileys. “This day wasn’t for us, it’s a pay it forward!”Real Estate Meets Real LifeThe timing of the filming coincides with sustained national attention on Northeast Florida as a top destination for relocation, affordability, and long-term investment. Jacksonville continues to earn recognition for job growth, livability, and relative affordability compared to other major metros, while St. Augustine attracts buyers seeking historic charm, coastal lifestyle, and strong property values.Selling with The Gaileys captures this momentum through an authentic lens—showcasing the properties, negotiations, and family-run brokerage dynamics that define the region’s appeal.Two Causes. One Purpose.In addition to the Habitat for Humanity build, the third filming also marked the official launch of Deals n Heels, a women’s leadership and empowerment initiative founded by Rhonda Gailey. As part of the launch, some of the ladies of Deals n Heels attended a fundraiser in Ocala supporting the upcoming film Dream, a production dedicated to raising awareness about sex trafficking and human exploitation.“Sex trafficking isn’t a distant issue—it’s happening in cities and communities across the country,” said Rhonda Gailey. “If we have a platform, we have a responsibility to use it. Deals n Heels was created to turn influence into action and awareness into impact.”The event underscored the group’s mission to unite women around advocacy, leadership, and meaningful causes—using business and media visibility to amplify conversations that matter.Unlike traditional real estate programming, Selling with The Gaileys blends high-end real estate, family dynamics, and purpose-driven leadership—offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it truly takes to build not just successful businesses, but lasting legacies.Gailey Enterprises Real Estate is a locally rooted, woman-owned brokerage with offices in Ocala and Jacksonville and agents throughout Florida and Georgia. Founded by Rhonda Gailey, the firm is known for its agent training, performance coaching, and market expertise, specializing in luxury, equestrian, coastal, and relocation-focused real estate services.

