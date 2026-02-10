Submit Release
Sprinturf to Host 2026 Healthy Spaces Council Meeting Focused on the Future of Sports Field Design

Our work begins long before a field is ever used. Healthy communities depend on spaces designed with intention. The Healthy Spaces Council fosters honest conversations to better serve communities.”
— Justin Reddy, President of Sprinturf
DANIEL ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprinturf will host its second annual Healthy Spaces Council meeting Feb. 23–25, 2026, in Chattanooga, Tenn., bringing together a select group of architects, engineers, and other industry professionals for in-depth discussion on the future of sports field design and construction.

The invitation-only event will be held at The Waymark Chattanooga, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. The meeting is designed to create space for meaningful dialogue, education, and firsthand access to emerging practices shaping athletic and recreational spaces.

The 2026 Healthy Spaces Council meeting will feature expert-led sessions focused on accessibility, performance, sustainability, safety, and community impact. Speakers include Bill Botten, accessibility specialist and retired U.S. Access Board member; Mike Shull, former general manager of the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks; William Paddock, CEO of WAP Sustainability Consulting; and industry leaders from PlayCore, SportsLabs, and The Surfacing Group.

“Our work begins long before a field is ever used,” said Justin Reddy, President of Sprinturf. “Healthy communities depend on spaces that are designed with intention and built to serve people consistently over time. The Healthy Spaces Council creates room for honest conversation around equity, access, performance, and responsibility, so the places we build can better support the communities that rely on them.”

In addition to educational programming, attendees will participate in private tours of Sprinturf and PlayCore manufacturing facilities, offering insight into the scale, craftsmanship, and precision behind American-made surfacing solutions.

The Healthy Spaces Council meeting is a fully hosted experience for invited guests. Participation is limited.

About Sprinturf

Sprinturf, a PlayCore company, is a premier manufacturer of synthetic turf systems for sports fields, parks, and commercial applications. Sprinturf systems are engineered for durability, safety, and performance, helping communities create spaces built for consistent play and long-term value.

Donna Kent
Sprinturf
+1 877-686-8873
