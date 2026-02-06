Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated legal action against Screwston Anti-Fascist Committee (“Screwston”), an Antifa-affiliated unincorporated nonprofit association, for potentially violating Texas law.

“Radical leftists have engaged in coordinated efforts to militantly attack our nation and undermine the rule of law. Screwston and related groups have illegally doxed Texans and encouraged violent terrorism against fellow citizens,” said Attorney General Paxton. “These deranged traitors will face the full force of law. No stone will be left unturned, and no tool will be left unused.”

The investigation aims to determine the exact nature of Screwston’s involvement in unlawful activity, including aiding in the commission of terrorism and “doxing,” in violation of Texas law. The organization is self-admittedly affiliated with Antifa, which has been designated by President Donald Trump as a terrorist organization. Additionally, reported members of Screwston affiliates recently participated in an armed assault on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) facility in Alvarado, Texas. Merchandise sold by the group promotes the death of ICE agents and encourages violence by mentally ill “transgender” individuals.

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has issued a Request to Examine to Screwston, which is a legal demand for records and documents that will be used to identify the scope of legal violations committed by the organization.