Applications Open for Child Life United Hybrid Practicum in Puerto Rico – Summer 2026

Child Life United Hybrid Practicum - Hybrid Program with 5 Weeks Virtual and 2 Weeks in San Juan, Puerto Rico Child Life United Hybrid Practicum: June 15 - August 7, 2026 Child Life United: Puerto Rico Pre-Internship Experience - applications close on March 1, 2026

120-hour pre-internship experience blends virtual learning with immersive pediatric clinical rotations

We designed a program that connects theory to practice, exposes students to culturally responsive psychosocial care, and shows that child life work can happen wherever children and families are.” — Shelly Abriss, Owner of Child Life United

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child Life United is now accepting applications for its second annual Hybrid Child Life Practicum in Puerto Rico , a distinctive educational experience designed for students pursuing careers supporting children and families in healthcare and community settings. Applications are open through March 1, 2026, and space is limited.The 120-hour pre-internship practicum combines virtual coursework (June 15–August 7, 2026) with a two-week in-person clinical rotation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering students the opportunity to observe and engage with pediatric patients and families in culturally diverse, real-world environments.Students may choose from two in-person cohorts:Cohort A: July 6–17, 2026Cohort B: July 20–31, 2026“This practicum was created to expand access while still delivering depth,” said Shelly Abriss, Owner of Child Life United. “We intentionally designed a program that connects theory to practice, exposes students to culturally responsive psychosocial care, and shows them that child life work can happen wherever children and families are—across languages, systems, and settings.”The Hybrid Practicum is designed as an introductory experience for students seeking pre-internship exposure. While the Association of Child Life Professionals (ACLP) no longer mandates a practicum for certification, Child Life United follows the recommendations of the pre-internship experience.Participants will observe and work alongside Certified Child Life Specialists (CCLS), developing foundational skills related to therapeutic play, developmental assessment, rapport building, and the application of child life theory.While largely observational, the practicum gradually introduces supervised engagement with children and families experiencing healthcare-related or stressful situations. Learning activities include reflective journaling, structured readings, discussions, and educational in-services that help students begin forming a personal philosophy of child life practice.The program reflects Child Life United’s broader mission to support the global growth of child life services and to connect students with learning opportunities. By integrating virtual learning with international, community-based clinical exposure, the practicum emphasizes accessibility, scope, and real-world relevance.The program is well-suited for students pursuing Child Life, Social Work, Nursing, Education, Early Intervention, Pre-Med, Therapy disciplines, and other child- and family-centered fields.Program Details at a GlanceLocation: San Juan, Puerto RicoFormat: Hybrid (virtual + in-person)Hours Earned: 120 pre-internship hoursCost: $2,800 (lodging, airfare, food, immunizations, and insurance not included)Application Deadline: March 1, 2026 Apply Online : Puerto Rico Pre-Internship ExperienceAbout Child Life UnitedChild Life United exists to connect, support, and empower child life specialists, psychosocial professionals, and aspiring practitioners worldwide. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, the organization promotes high-quality, play-based, child-directed psychosocial care that supports children and families across healthcare and community settings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.