Gateway Services Group’s Wealth Management Division Posts Record-Breaking 2025 Results with Over $18.4M in Revenue

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gateway Services Group, LLC (GSG), a credit-union-owned family of companies specializing in innovative credit union solutions designed to enhance member value through expert management and advisory services, announced today that its Wealth Management Division generated more than $18.4 million in combined revenue across its credit union partner portfolio in 2025. This performance marks a historical high for the firm and highlights the effectiveness of its strategic program management during a year of significant market activity.The 2025 results reflect nearly two decades of partnership development and a steadfast commitment to credit union success. GSG’s hands-on approach transforms standard wealth management programs into competitive advantages that deliver measurable growth.Portfolio HighlightsSeveral of GSG’s partners achieved historical milestones in 2025. Bellco Credit Union secured its best program year in history. In its second year with Osaic Institutions, a specialized, independent broker-dealer focusing on providing comprehensive wealth management, investment and insurance services, Bellco Credit Union generated more than $10.5 million in revenue and managed $1.5 billion in assets.Financial Resources Credit Union successfully navigated a complex conversion to Osaic Institutions in early 2024. The credit union established a new standard in 2025 with a record $1.498 million in revenue.“This performance demonstrates that a strategic transition leads to immediate growth when managed with precision,” said Cynthia Pollard, president, investment program management at GSG. “We pride ourselves on our ability to drive consistent growth across a diverse group of credit union partners.”Growth continued across the portfolio as multiple partners exceeded expectations in their second year on the Osaic platform:• Arizona Financial Credit Union set a new benchmark for its investment program with $1.497 million in revenue and $206 million in assets under management (AUM).• Monterra Credit Union joined the million-dollar revenue tier with over $1.4 million in revenue and $220 million in AUM.• 1st United Credit Union posted its strongest performance to date with over $1 million in revenue and $146 million in AUM.• BayPort Credit Union recorded its best year in over a decade with $759,000 in revenue and $176 million in AUM.“These results validate our hands-on approach to program management,” said Scott Jentz, founder, president and CEO of GSG. “We focus on building customized strategies for each credit union rather than applying a one-size-fits-all model. Seeing our partners hit decade-high benchmarks and break revenue records confirms that our collaborative model works.”Advisor ExcellenceStellar individual performances from GSG-affiliated advisors underpinned these organizational successes. Out of approximately 1,200 Osaic advisors, Stephanie Gudka earned the eighth spot in the national rankings. In total, 13 GSG-affiliated advisors ranked within the top 100 and nine topped the $1 million production mark.Top producers earning recognition include Charles (Chip) Lutz IV, Stephanie Gudka, Wayne Bellinger, Dan Cass, Tom Green, Mike Mullen, Brian Karl, Rahil Machiwalla and Billy Cassidy. Additionally, Ryan West, Margaret Taylor, Emilio Johansen and Tonya Harper secured spots in the top 100 rankings.###About Gateway Services Group (GSG)Celebrating more than 20 years of service to credit unions and CUSOs through multiple economic cycles, GSG is an industry leader in creating successful growth solutions that are customized to meet each client’s unique needs. Headquartered in Colorado with offices strategically located in California and the Washington D.C. area, GSG is managed by industry veterans and professionals in consumer and commercial credit, CUSO development, insurance, investment, loan sales and securitization. GSG is uniquely positioned to bring individualized growth strategies and powerful collaborative resources to credit unions and their CUSOs. For more, visit gsgllc.com

