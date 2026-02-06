Submit Release
CEGA Law Group Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against the City of North Las Vegas

CEGA Law Group

— Carl Arnold, Attorney
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Carl Arnold of CEGA Law Group is representing 27-year-old Las Vegas woman, Brandy Hood, in a lawsuit filed against the City of North Las Vegas on February 5, 2026 (Case #: 2:26-cv-00282). Access the Complaint on PACER or by contacting the law firm: carl@cegalawgroup.com.

CEGA Law Group Address:
1771 East Flamingo Rd., #211B
Las Vegas, NV 89119

Attorney Arnold issued the following statement:
"No amount of money can undo what’s been done, but we can fight for meaningful justice for Brandy and demand accountability from the wrongdoers."

About CEGA Law Group
Founded by Carl E.G. Arnold, CEGA Law Group specializes in criminal defense and police misconduct cases. Known for its commitment to justice, strategic litigation, and client-centered advocacy, CEGA represents individuals facing serious legal challenges with integrity and determination. Mr. Arnold, a veteran trial attorney with over 30 years of courtroom experience, is recognized as a Top 10 Criminal Defense Trial Attorney in Las Vegas and a Top 100 Trial Attorney in the nation. His leadership has made CEGA Law Group synonymous with exceptional legal representation and constitutional defense. To
learn more about CEGA Law Group, visit: cegacriminallawattorney.com.

Carl E. G. Arnold
CEGA Law Group
+1 702-358-1138
