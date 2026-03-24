Tunnel at The Westminster Schools is Transformed into a Multi-Sensory Nature Experience by MIller EG Design

Experiential Wayfinding The Westminster Schools Tunnel Entrance

200-foot corridor reimagined with immersive forest supergraphics, motion-triggered soundscape, and lighting tuned to reduce harsh shadows

We wanted the experience to feel like a peaceful afternoon walk through nature—you’re in a tunnel, but you might not even realize it” — Tim Miller, Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller EG Design, an experiential wayfinding and environmental graphic design firm based in the Atlanta area, announced the completion of The Westminster Schools Tunnel Transformation—a project that elevates a utilitarian underground connector into an emotionally resonant, nature-inspired journey for campus users.

Located on The Westminster Schools campus in Atlanta, Georgia, the 200-foot subterranean corridor connects academic buildings and provides a safe route that helps students and staff avoid crossing busy streets. Previously described as “boring, off-putting, and even a little scary,” the tunnel’s blank walls, dim lighting, and curved layout contributed to discomfort and disorientation—despite its functional importance.

Miller EG Design approached the challenge through experiential wayfinding, using environmental graphics and sensory cues to transform the passage into a calming, intuitive “walk through nature.” The tunnel has since reopened for student use following campus construction and improvements.

“We wanted the experience to feel like a peaceful afternoon walk through nature—you’re in a tunnel, but you might not even realize it,” said Tim Miller, President of Miller EG Design.

Design Highlights and Technical Elements

Immersive supergraphic wall covering: custom forest mural with dense foliage and pathway imagery; produced as a high-resolution cover.

Soundscape integration: motion-triggered audio featuring bird calls and ambient forest sounds, delivered via discreet sensors.

Lighting integration: tuned to complement the natural imagery and reduce harsh shadows

Outcomes

The transformed environment demonstrates how wayfinding can move beyond arrows and directories—using color, imagery, sound, and light to reinforce direction, comfort, and momentum. Early reactions have highlighted the tunnel’s forest visuals and bird sounds as adding a sense of natural life underground.

About Miller EG Design

Miller EG Design delivers experiential wayfinding and environmental graphic design solutions that help people navigate complex spaces with clarity and confidence—supporting its ethos of “Better Wayfinding through Experiential Graphics.”

The Westminster Schools Tunnel Transformation – Experiential Wayfinding by Miller EG Design

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