Local Doctor, John Hinson, M.D., Travels to Tampa to Educate Attendees on Advanced Rotator Cuff Repair Techniques

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John Hinson, M.D., a Palm Beach-based orthopedic surgeon at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute specializing in shoulder and elbow care, traveled to Tampa on Saturday, January 24, to speak at the Anika Integrity™ Implant System Course, educating medical professionals on advanced techniques for tendon repair procedures.

The course was held at The Westin Tampa Waterside Hotel and brought together attendees from across the country to learn about the Integrity™ Implant System and its applications in rotator cuff and other tendon repairs. The program featured expert faculty presentations focused on surgical technique, real-world case experiences, and positive patient outcomes.

Dr. Hinson presented from 9:00 to 9:25 a.m. on “Full-Thickness Rotator Cuff Tear Considerations,” sharing clinical insights and best practices drawn from his extensive experience treating both traumatic and degenerative shoulder conditions.

With a focus on shoulder and elbow care, Dr. Hinson specializes in arthroscopic surgery, rotator cuff repair, shoulder instability procedures, shoulder replacement, including reverse total shoulder treatment, and the care of throwing athletes and golfers. He graduated with honors from the Medical College of Georgia in 2004 and served as President of the Georgia Elbow and Shoulder Society from 2013 to 2015. Dr. Hinson has been a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons since 2014.

Committed to helping patients protect their joints and perform at their best, Dr. Hinson continues to serve the Palm Beach community with expertise and compassion through his work at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute.

