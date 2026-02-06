THE POSTERS THAT SOLD CINEMA’S MOST DEFINING MOVIES GO UNDER THE HAMMER IN $1.2 MILLION AUCTION

THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1935) Pre-War Belgian Poster - (24.5" x 30" / Linen-Backed) est. $15,000 - $30,000 HORSE FEATHERS (1932) One Sheet - (27" x 41" / Style B / Stone Lithograph / Folded) est. $20,000 - $40,000 (£15,385 - £30,769)

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, presents its upcoming Spring Collectible Posters Auction. Showcasing classic cinema from sweeping romance and high adventure to horror, superheroes, and everything in between, the sale brings together nearly 900 poster lots and is expected to achieve over $1.2 million.Charting the evolution of film from the silent era through to the modern screen, the collection will be offered over three days from March 6 – 8, 2026, giving fans and collectors a rare opportunity to acquire enduring pieces of cinema history.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Fans of classic Universal horror are in for a treat, with a rare Pre-War Belgian poster for The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) being offered for the first time in over 20 years. Marking the first on-screen appearance of the Bride, this striking poster carries a pre-sale estimate of $15,000–$30,000. Further highlights from the Universal canon include a British Quad from Horror of Dracula (1958), appearing in a Propstore auction for the first time, with a pre-sale estimate of $20,000–$40,000.Collectors of classic comedy will find a rare One Sheet poster from Horse Feathers (1932), appearing at Propstore for the first time. A standout example from the Marx Brothers’ early career, the poster comes to auction with a pre-sale estimate of $30,000–$40,000.The auction also features notable noir thriller titles, including a One Sheet poster from Billy Wilder’s multiple Academy Award–winning Sunset Boulevard (1950). Both nightmarish and timeless in its design, the poster is offered with an estimate of $6,000–$12,000. Also included is a One Sheet poster from Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo (1958). Featuring a dizzying illustration by Saul Bass that perfectly reflects the film’s theme of acrophobia, this poster comes to auction with a pre-sale estimate of $4,000–$8,000.Propstore’s Spring Collectible Posters Auction will take place over three days from March 6th - 8th, 2026. Day One of the sale will be a live-streamed online event, with Days Two and Three online only, starting at 09:30 AM PST / 5:30 PM GMT each day.Bids can be placed from anywhere in the world via Propstore.comThe full catalog is now available online, and bidding is live at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/500 Top lots to be sold at Propstore’s Collectible Posters Auction (with estimated sale prices) include:– HORSE FEATHERS (1932) One Sheet - (27" x 41" / Style B / Stone Lithograph / Folded) est. $20,000 - $40,000 (£15,385 - £30,769)– HORROR OF DRACULA (1958) British Quad - (40" x 30" / Country-of-Origin / Folded / Artist: Bill Wiggins) est. $20,000 - $40,000 (£15,385 - £30,769)– CASABLANCA (1942) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Linen-Backed) est. $15,000 - $30,000 (£11,538 - £23,077)– THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1935) Pre-War Belgian Poster - (24.5" x 30" / Linen-Backed) est. $15,000 - $30,000 (£11,538 - £23,077)– MYSTERY OF THE WAX MUSEUM (1933) Title Lobby Card - (11" x 14") est. $8,000 - $16,000 (£6,154 - £12,308)– SUNSET BOULEVARD (1950) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Style A / Folded) est. $6,000 - $12,000 (£4,615 - £9,231)– IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946) Insert Poster - (14" x 36" / Rolled) est. $6,000 - $12,000 (£4,615 - £9,231)– CHARLIE CHAN AT THE CIRCUS (1936) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Paper Backed) est. $6,000 - $12,000 (£4,615 - £9,231)– THE GHOST OF FRANKENSTEIN (1942) Insert Poster - (14" x 36" / Folded) est. $5,000 - $10,000 (£3,846 - £7,692)– BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S (1961) One Sheet Poster - (26.75" x 41.75" / Linen Backed / Artist: Robert McGinnis) est. $5,000 - $10,000 (£3,846 - £7,692)– DRACULA'S DAUGHTER (1936) Half Sheet Poster - (22"x 28" / Folded) est. $5,000 - $10,000 (£3,846 - £7,692)– SULLIVAN'S TRAVELS (1941) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Style A / Folded) est. $4,000 - $8,000 (£3,077 - £6,154)– VERTIGO (1958) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Linen Backed / Artist: Saul Bass) est. $4,000 - $8,000 (£3,077 - £6,154)– SPELLBOUND (1945) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Folded) est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,308 - £4,615)– THE ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES (1939) Half Sheet Poster - (22" x 28" / Folded / Style B) est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,308 - £4,615)– SHOULDER ARMS (1918) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Stone Lithograph / Linen-Backed) est. $2,500 - $5,000 (£1,923 - £3,846)– STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) One Sheet Poster - (27" x 41" / Rolled / "Happy Birthday" Style) est. $2,500 - $5,000 (£1,923 - £3,846)– JAWS (1975) New York Subway Poster - (59.5" x 44.5" / Advance / Folded / Artist: Roger Kastel) est. $2,000 - $4,000 (£1,538 - £3,077)– PSYCHO (1960) Six Sheet Poster - (80" x 78" / Folded) est. $2,000 - $4,000 (£1,538 - £3,077)– SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (1952) One Sheet Poster - (26.75" x 41.75" / Linen Backed / Unfolded) est. $2,000 - $4,000 (£1,538 - £3,077)Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: “These posters were never meant to last, yet many of them have endured for decades. They show how films were first presented to audiences, reflecting the styles, tastes, and cultural moments of their time. At Propstore, we’ve brought together a carefully considered selection that spans early cinema through to later screen classics, and it’s a pleasure to be able to share this collection with collectors and fans.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/500 Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nxg3g3p4zpaami2tzp0i4/APXmpDZ1QT3J23zAmjcxEt4?rlkey=o459fq9sxscunmo534ymxbf6n&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

