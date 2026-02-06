LANG REALTY HONORS 2025 TOP PRODUCER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Lang Realty celebrates its 2025 Top Producer Award recipients, honoring the outstanding individual agents and teams recognized for exceptional performance and excellence throughout the year.

Company Recognizes Outstanding Individual Agents and Teams Based on 2025 Performance

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty announced its 2025 Top Producer Award recipients, recognizing the company’s highest-achieving individual agents and teams for their exceptional performance during 2025. The annual honors celebrate excellence across multiple production categories and reflect another strong year of results for the South Florida-based brokerage.

“Each year, these awards highlight the dedication, professionalism, and client-focused approach that define Lang Realty,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Our agents and teams continue to raise the bar, and their success is a direct reflection of the trust they’ve built with buyers and sellers throughout our communities.”

The 2025 Top Producer Awards recognize achievement across several distinguished categories. Recipients are listed alphabetically by last name within each category.

Diamond Star Award – Individual

Honoring Lang Realty’s highest-producing individual agents:

• Tripta Chawla

• Shereen Randazza

Diamond Star Award – Team

• Elisa Danielian, Ingrid Hewitt & Isabella Pollock

• Jim Pappas, Paul Bidva & Suzanne Block

• Amy Snook & Noreen Payne

Diamond Award – Individual

• Bruce Gaines

• Ryan Greenblatt

• Sheldon Jaffee

• Ana Londono

• Blake Morris

• Jeannine Morris

• Allyson Sullivan

Diamond Award – Team

• Brian Bahn & Lisa Hindin

• Morgan Sheres & Samantha Bender

• Steve & Robin Rosen & Erica Lipman

Ruby Award – Individual

• Jeannie Adams

• Brian Battaglia

• Jeannette Dougherty

• Roberta Feuerstein

• Linda MacCormack

• Allyson Mahler

• Jeffrey Molner

• Ken Reichle

• Jamie Shatsky

• Kim Spievogel

Ruby Award – Team

• Olive & Brittany Belcher

• Lonnie & Joeilynnae Brooks

• Todd, Melissa & Harlie Cohen

• Sondra Harley & Victor Brett

• Katherine Pendleton & Philip Metzler

• Kay Rodriguez & Desiree Flexen

Emerald Award – Individual

• Stephen Brendle

• Bob Cahan

• Greta Dean

• Amy Doran

• Jessica Englert

• Sherri Feuer

• Stephanie Kaufman

• Ross Kotkin

• Maria Kovachev

• Erik Nissani

• Elaine Perlmutter

• Lauren Pines

• AnneMarie Rodriguez

• Kim Schlinck

• Michelle Schneider

• Paulo Schneider

• Steven Weintraub

• Jill Tarlow

Emerald Award – Team

• McKay Best & Aaron Cohen

• Andrea & Mark Miller

• Scott & Julie Warner

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique firm into one of South Florida’s leading real estate companies, with offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie. Lang Realty continues to set the standard for excellence through its commitment to service, integrity, and community. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com or call 561-989-0100.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.