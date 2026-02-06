TimeWellnessTennessee

Time Wellness Center Expands Access to Premier Residential Mental Health Facilities in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To meet the growing need for mental health services in the area, Time Wellness Center has announced the expansion of its residential mental health facilities in Tennessee , aiming to boost clinical services and treatment capacity. With the expansion, the organization is now able to offer organized, medically supervised treatment for people with serious psychiatric problems.The action was taken in response to a significant increase in cases of depression, trauma exposure, and co-occurring mental health issues reported by Tennessee's medical professionals. In order to better assist patients in need of intensive, long-term support, Time Wellness has reinforced its continuum of care, increased clinical staffing, and broadened access to evidence-based therapies."Time Wellness Center is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment where healing can begin as the demand for high-quality inpatient and outpatient behavioral health care grows throughout Tennessee," stated Executive Director Jessica Gerstein. "Our goal is straightforward but profound: to guarantee that every individual who enters our doors receives the best care possible, from assessment to treatment to long-term recovery."In line with the care models employed by inpatient mental health facilities Tennessee, the organization maintains that Time Wellness provides inpatient behavioral health services that include ongoing medical supervision, psychiatric care, and customized treatment planning within a structured residential setting The center claims to use evidence-based therapeutic approaches to treat patients for disorders like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and trauma. It also offers extended programs for veterans, first responders, and others seeking PTSD treatment Chattanooga.According to Time Wellness, its treatment model emphasizes individualized care, with services that may include residential treatment planning, medication management and psychiatric evaluation, group and individual therapy, family education, trauma-focused therapies, and wellness-based life-skills support.The center maintains that it is committed to increasing access to care as the need for mental health services in Tennessee continues to grow. The company is striving to link more people and families in Tennessee with treatment resources, said Allie Hinchman, Director of Business Development. "We believe that where a person lives should not limit the care they receive," she added.About Time Wellness CenterTime Wellness Center was established in 2022 and offers behavioral health services to people across the USA who are seeking treatment for depression, trauma, and related mental health disorders. These services include residential treatment, inpatient mental health stabilization, and specialized therapy programs.Media Contact:Company Name: Time Wellness TennesseeContact Person: Tori SkeneAddress: 1635 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN 37408Website: https://timewellnesscenters.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.