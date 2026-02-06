Premier Alan Winde and MEC Ivan Meyer brief media on coordinated response to Foot-and-Mouth disease in Western Cape, 8 Feb

On Sunday, 8 February 2026, Premier Alan Winde will host a media briefing to provide an update on ongoing efforts to ensure that the national Foot-and-Mouth disease outbreak remains contained in the Western Cape.

The briefing follows the Western Cape Government Cabinet’s endorsement to intensify the coordinated response to Foot-and-Mouth disease in the province.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, as well as representatives of Agri Western Cape and the National Foot-and-Mouth Disease Task Team, will also be in attendance.

Date: Sunday, 8 February 2026

Time: 13h00 – 14h00

Venue: Provincial Disaster Management Centre, Francie Van Zijl Drive, Cape Town

