Premier Alan Winde and MEC Ivan Meyer brief media on coordinated response to Foot-and-Mouth disease in Western Cape, 8 Feb
On Sunday, 8 February 2026, Premier Alan Winde will host a media briefing to provide an update on ongoing efforts to ensure that the national Foot-and-Mouth disease outbreak remains contained in the Western Cape.
The briefing follows the Western Cape Government Cabinet’s endorsement to intensify the coordinated response to Foot-and-Mouth disease in the province.
Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, as well as representatives of Agri Western Cape and the National Foot-and-Mouth Disease Task Team, will also be in attendance.
Date: Sunday, 8 February 2026
Time: 13h00 – 14h00
Venue: Provincial Disaster Management Centre, Francie Van Zijl Drive, Cape Town
