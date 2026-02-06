Near Recognized as G2 High Performer in Four Recruiting and Staffing Categories

Near, a staffing and recruiting partner for U.S. companies hiring in Latin America, recognized as a G2 High Performer

Customer reviews validate Near's fast and reliable approach to connecting U.S. companies with top talent in Latin America.

G2’s recognition reflects what our customers care about most: hiring great talent in Latin America quickly and reliably, with a partner they can trust.” — Hayden Cohen, CEO of Near

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Near, a leading nearshore staffing and recruiting company for U.S. businesses hiring in Latin America, announces it has been recognized as a High Performer by G2 in four categories: Staffing Agencies, Recruiting Agencies, On-Demand Staffing, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).

The recognition, based on verified customer reviews, reflects Near’s approach to delivering fast, reliable full-service hiring solutions. With a 4.8-star rating from 115 verified reviews, Near has served more than 700 companies, including Function Health, Expensify, and Deel.

Customer reviews consistently highlight what sets Near apart. Multiple clients noted Near’s comprehensive service model, which handles everything from sourcing and vetting to onboarding, payroll, compliance, and retention support.

“I appreciate the comprehensive package offered by Hire with Near, which includes sourcing, vetting, hiring, onboarding, benefits, payroll, compliance, and retention,” wrote one verified reviewer on G2. “This all-inclusive approach saves us significant time and money in recruiting and hiring candidates from overseas, allowing us to reinvest those savings into the business effectively.”

Speed emerged as a critical differentiator. While typical U.S. hiring timelines stretch three to six months, Near delivers shortlists in three to five days, with most companies making hires in under three weeks.

“I find their dedication to hiring under 21 days particularly valuable, as it ensures rapid recruitment that fills critical gaps in our organization, enabling us to support our customers better,” the same client noted.

Quality and cost-effectiveness also ranked high among customer priorities. “I appreciate Hire with Near primarily because of their compelling pricing structure, which stood out among many firms we engaged with,” one reviewer wrote. “The cost factor is significant for our business decisions, and Hire with Near offers the best pricing compared to other recruiting platforms we have used in the past.”

Near's talent network spans all departments (finance, accounting, sales, software engineering, operations, marketing, design, and virtual assistance roles). The company maintains a 97 percent placement success rate with a 9.1 out of 10 client satisfaction score.

Near focuses exclusively on sourcing talent in Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico. This geographic focus allows real-time collaboration during U.S. business hours due to the closely aligned time zones.

Customers also praised Near's vetting process. “They are quick to present candidates and have a thorough vetting process,” wrote one reviewer. “This process includes sending you videos of the candidates, allowing you to observe how they present themselves, answer technical questions, and display their personality before you decide to move forward with an interview.”

Another reviewer noted, “The quality of talent they provide is outstanding.”

The G2 High Performer designation evaluates solutions based on customer satisfaction scores, market presence, and review authenticity. Companies must receive a minimum number of reviews and meet specific satisfaction thresholds across multiple criteria, including quality of support, ease of doing business, and likelihood to recommend.

“Our customers consistently tell us they value clear communication, fast follow-through, and having a recruiting partner who actually listens,” said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Near. “Hiring globally can feel uncertain, and our job is to take that uncertainty off their plate so they can focus on building their teams.”

Demand for nearshore hiring continues to grow as U.S. companies turn to Latin America to access skilled talent, reduce hiring timelines, and manage labor costs while maintaining cultural alignment and real-time collaboration.

To learn more about this trend, download Near’s State of LatAm Hiring Report.

