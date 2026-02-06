PausingWell Launches to Empower Women to Thrive Through Perimenopause with Faith-Aligned, Evidence-Based Coaching

Rebekah Matuga, PharmD

PausingWell, founded by Rebekah Matuga, PharmD, launches service designed to help ambitious women flourish through perimenopause instead of merely surviving it.

You’re not meant to ‘push through’ perimenopause — you’re meant to flourish, PausingWell exists to replace overwhelm and confusion with clarity, confidence, and hope, guided by science and faith.” — Rebekah Matuga

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PausingWell, founded by pharmacist-turned-coach Rebekah Matuga, today launches a transformative health and well-being coaching service designed to help ambitious women flourish through perimenopause instead of merely surviving it.At a time when millions of women in their 30s and 40s are navigating the physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges of hormonal changes, PausingWell offers a faith-aligned, evidence-based approach that restores balance, confidence, and joy. Through personalized guidance grounded in lifestyle medicine, hormonal support, and spiritual purpose, Rebekah helps clients understand their bodies and create sustainable plans for vibrant living.“You’re not meant to ‘push through’ perimenopause — you’re meant to flourish,” said Rebekah Matuga. “PausingWell exists to replace overwhelm and confusion with clarity, confidence, and hope, guided by both science and faith.”The Pausing Well framework is built on three core pillars:• Foundations with Lifestyle Medicine — creating sustainable habits to support hormones, energy, and long-term wellbeing.• Hormones and Supplements — using evidence-based guidance to nourish the body and restore balance.• Faith & Purpose — integrating spiritual wisdom and identity into every step of the transformation.Rebekah brings to the work a unique blend of clinical experience as a pharmacist and deep personal insight into the Pause journey. Her approach supports women who are ready to redefine midlife with intention, resilience, and joy.In addition to coaching, PausingWell provides blog insights and community support designed to uplift and educate women at every stage of hormonal transition. A portion of proceeds benefits Refuge Mountain Ranch, a Christ-centered refuge for girls and families facing challenges — reflecting Rebekah’s heart for community and compassionate impact.The PausingWell platform is now live at www.rebekahmatuga.com with opportunities to explore programs, connect for introductory consultations, and begin a personalized path toward thriving through the Pause.About Rebekah MatugaRebekah Matuga, PharmD, CPHQ, is the founder of PausingWell, a coaching practice for women in perimenopause, focused on supporting women through the physical, emotional, and spiritual transitions of perimenopause. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from West Virginia University and holds certification as a Professional in Healthcare Quality. Rebekah has completed additional training in nutrition, lifestyle, and wellness coaching through Harvard Medical School and is a certified John C. Maxwell coach.Rooted in Morgantown, West Virginia, Rebekah blends evidence-based health education with purpose-driven coaching to help women navigate this season with confidence and resilience. She lives with her husband, Jim, and is deeply committed to faith, family, and time spent outdoors.Media Contact:Rebekah MatugaEmail: rebekah@rebekahmatuga.comWebsite: https://www.rebekahmatuga.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.