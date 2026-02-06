Chiro One Expands Insurance Access to Include Employer-Sponsored Aetna Group Health Plans in Illinois

Employer-sponsored Aetna group health coverage is now accepted at all Illinois Chiro One clinics, improving access to affordable chiropractic care.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers, a leading provider of chiropractic care, announced it will now accept employer-sponsored Aetna group health plans at all of its Illinois clinic locations. The expansion improves access to chiropractic care for working individuals and families seeking effective, drug-free solutions for pain relief, mobility, and long-term wellness.

Coverage will now include commercial, employer-sponsored Aetna group health insurance at participating Chiro One clinics across Illinois. Coverage may vary based on plan design and employer benefits.

This announcement underscores Chiro One’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality chiropractic care while supporting the needs of employers and patients navigating today’s healthcare landscape.

“Expanding access through employer-sponsored Aetna group health plans reflects our focus on removing friction from the patient experience,” said Michael Song, Chief Commercial Officer at Chiro One Wellness Centers. “It allows more Illinois patients to take a proactive, preventive approach to spinal health and overall wellness.”

Chiro One’s approach to care emphasizes personalized treatment plans that combine gentle chiropractic adjustments with active therapies and patient education. This model is designed to support pain relief while also improving mobility, function, and quality of life.

Patients are encouraged to verify employer-sponsored Aetna benefits prior to their visit. Chiro One clinic staff can assist with coverage verification and state-specific guidance.

Chiro One operates more than 100 locations nationwide, serving thousands of patients each day. Its licensed Doctors of Chiropractic (DCs) treat common musculoskeletal conditions, including back and neck pain, headaches, sciatica, posture-related strain, and joint discomfort, using personalized, non-invasive, and drug-free care plans.

Illinois patients interested in chiropractic care through their employer-sponsored Aetna group health plan can schedule an appointment or find a nearby Chiro One clinic by visiting the company’s website, which also includes location details, hours, directions, and care team information.



About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One Wellness Centers offers a patient-centered care model that combines chiropractic adjustments with active therapies to help relieve pain, improve physical function, and support overall wellness. With more than 100 clinics nationwide, Chiro One provides convenient access to care close to home and accepts many insurance plans to help reduce the cost of care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.