OMEGA X Embarks on Their First European Tour, RE:CONNECT

Photo Credit: IPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMEGA X has announced that six members of the group, Jaehan, Sebin, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, and Yechan, will begin their first European tour since the group’s debut. The tour’s title, RE:CONNECT, represents tightening the invisible bond between OMEGA X and their fandom, FOR X, once again, and reconnecting firmly through music. They will be kicking off the RE:CONNECT tour in Paris on February 10th and will be meeting their fans across Europe, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Warsaw, Vienna (OFF STAGE Busking and Fan Event Only), Budapest, Helsinki, and concluding the tour in Milan on February 24th.“I’m very excited to visit Europe for the first time, and I cannot wait to create happy and fun memories with our fans who have been waiting for us for a long time in Europe. I also look forward to seeing, feeling, and capturing many moments from this tour. I hope you stay healthy while waiting for the day we meet, and we’ll also make sure to prepare well for the tour. See you in Europe, FOR X!” - Xen, member of OMEGA XFor this tour, OMEGA X partnered with the global K-pop platform, hellolive, which helped them design an optimized stage flow and customized events that can bring artists and fans together as closely as possible. The tour will feature fan interaction packages such as fan sign events and photo sessions, as well as digital packages for fans who are unable to attend the tour in person, including live streaming, mini live sessions, and video call events. Through these events, the RE:CONNECT tour will allow fans to communicate with the group in real time from anywhere around the world, with hellolive’s tour operation expertise in connecting artists and global fans as one.“Since this is the first overseas tour after I completed my military service, I will prepare well to show great performances for all FOR X who have been waiting for us. I miss you all so much, and can’t wait to see you on our tour!” - Sebin, member of OMEGA XJaehan, Xen, Jehyun, and Yechan debuted as OMEGA X’s first sub-unit, OX:N, in June 2025 and released a mini-album as well as multiple singles since the unit’s debut. They also held fan concerts in Tokyo and Osaka after releasing the unit’s first Japanese single, SWAY, in October 2025. Kevin made his acting debut in a Korean BL drama, My Bias is Showing!, as the main character Na Ae-jun, a high school teacher who unexpectedly encounters his favorite K-pop idol, Choi Si-yeol (played by Kim Kang-min). Sebin recently finished his military service, and this tour will be his first official activity with fans since his discharge. Tickets for the RE:CONNECT tour are now available for purchase on hellolive’s tour page , with more detailed information about the OFF STAGE Events in Vienna, Berlin, and Paris.ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

