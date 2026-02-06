Scoop Soldiers Expands to Indianapolis, Offering Reliable Dog Waste Removal for Homes and Communities

Indianapolis neighborhoods can now enjoy consistent, expert dog waste cleanup for healthier, more welcoming yards and shared areas.

We approach every new market with the same service standards and attention to detail” — Michayla Sims

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With dog ownership on the rise and shared outdoor spaces under increasing demand, Scoop Soldiers has officially launched professional dog waste removal services in Indianapolis, Indiana. Homeowners, renters, and property managers across the city now have a dependable solution for maintaining clean, sanitary, and welcoming outdoor spaces.Indianapolis neighborhoods, from downtown apartments to suburban homes, are experiencing growing needs for reliable pet waste management. Unattended dog waste can create sanitation concerns, unpleasant odors, and additional maintenance burdens for property managers. Scoop Soldiers addresses these challenges by offering scheduled pet waste removal services designed to integrate seamlessly into everyday life.For many households, time constraints make regular yard maintenance difficult. For others, health considerations, mobility limitations, or safety concerns can make handling pet waste impractical. Scoop Soldiers provides a consistent, hands-off alternative that allows customers to enjoy their outdoor spaces without added stress.Scoop Soldiers’ Indianapolis pooper scooper services are available for a wide range of property types, including single-family homes, rental homes, apartment communities, and commercial properties. Property managers and HOAs can rely on Scoop Soldiers to maintain shared dog areas and pet waste stations, helping keep common spaces clean, welcoming, and compliant with community standards. These services support improved resident satisfaction while reducing complaints and maintenance demands.Customers can choose from recurring pet waste removal service plans, with weekly and biweekly visits being the most common options for maintaining consistently clean yards and shared spaces. Optional add-on services, including yard sanitizing and deodorizing treatments, are available for customers seeking additional odor and bacteria control. Scoop Soldiers follows a structured, professional process at every visit to deliver dependable results for all properties.. Once service is complete, all gates are secured and confirmation is provided, offering customers added peace of mind.Dog waste is removed from the property entirely and disposed of responsibly, leaving outdoor areas clean, sanitary, and ready for use. Professionalism, consistency, and open communication guide every Scoop Soldiers visit. Flexible scheduling, advance notifications, and around-the-clock customer support make it easy to keep outdoor spaces clean and well cared for. Backed by a growing national footprint and hundreds of five-star reviews, the company remains focused on providing dependable results and a professional experience for every property it serves.“We approach every new market with the same service standards and attention to detail,” said Michayla Sims, Chief Operating Officer of Scoop Soldiers. “Our Indianapolis launch ensures local residents and property managers have access to reliable dog waste removal they can count on week after week.”With its expansion into the Indianapolis metropolitan area, Scoop Soldiers delivers a practical solution to a common challenge faced by dog owners and property operators. By removing a recurring chore from daily life, the service helps maintain cleaner properties while giving customers confidence that their outdoor spaces are being cared for consistently.Scoop Soldiers is now accepting new residential and commercial service customers throughout Indianapolis. Sign up today and receive your first cleanup free, giving you the chance to experience the company’s professional service.Learn more at https://www.scoopsoldiers.com/locations/indianapolis

What is Scoop Soldiers?

