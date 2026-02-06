Annual GSSM 5K Race for Mental Health Awareness Returns to Hartsville Feb. 28

Participants run through the GSSM campus during the annual 5K Race for Mental Health Awareness, a student-led event that promotes mental wellness while bringing the Hartsville community together in support of a local cause.

Community race in Hartsville raises awareness, supports Night to Shine, and brings students, families, and local runners together for a meaningful cause.

HARTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) will host its annual 5K Race for Mental Health Awareness on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Hartsville. The community event raises awareness of mental health and brings together students, families, and residents in support of a meaningful cause.

The race is organized by Fun Without Drugs (FWD), a student-led organization at GSSM that promotes healthy, balanced lifestyles and mental well-being. Each year, FWD hosts the GSSM 5K to encourage conversation, connection, and community engagement around mental health.

Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit Night to Shine, a prom experience for individuals ages 14 and older with special needs in Hartsville.

The race will begin at 8:15 a.m. at GSSM’s main entrance and will loop through Coker University’s campus and surrounding neighborhoods before returning to the school.

This event is open to the public, and registration is required. Registration will remain open through race morning.

Additional information and registration details are available at: www.scgssm.org/event/5k-race-mental-health-awareness

