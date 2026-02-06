Ask our AI One Click SEO Dashboard use our commission savings calculator New 1 Percent Lists Homepage 1 Percent Lists

One Click SEO delivers a custom 60+ website network for 1 Percent Lists, providing the technical SEO foundation for the franchise's national expansion

The timing for this was perfect. We had been deep into some really cutting edge technology at the same time Grant called and said he was ready to reinvest in technology and leverage the national reach” — Dean Cacioppo

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Click SEO , a leading innovator in real estate digital infrastructure, today announced the official rollout of a groundbreaking multi-site platform for 1 Percent Lists , the nation’s premier discount real estate franchise . Under a strategic initiative led by Founder Grant Clayton, 1 Percent Lists has unified its entire technological stack—including national sales, 60+ local franchise sites, and internal operations—into a single, high-performance engine.The Core Innovation: High-Level Schema ConnectivityThe centerpiece of this digital transformation is a proprietary, high-level automated schema generator. This engine creates a sophisticated "Knowledge Graph" that bridges the gap between national brand authority and local market execution.By connecting high-end data structures between the corporate hub, the franchise sales website, and 60+ individual franchise spokes, the system achieves a dual-ranking victory:National Level: It establishes 1 Percent Lists as a dominant entity in AI-powered results, securing top-tier citations in Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Gemini.Local Level: It feeds precise data to Google’s local algorithms, ensuring franchisees dominate Google Business Profile (Map Pack) results for hyper-localized searches.Empowering the Modern, Tech-Forward BrokerThis platform was designed specifically for the new generation of "technically-fluent" brokers who recognize that legacy real estate tools are no longer sufficient. By removing the burden of managing complex SEO and data architecture, the system allows tech-savvy owners to focus on scaling their business rather than managing code."For the broker who understands that the industry is shifting toward data-driven discovery, this is a game-changer," says Grant Clayton, Founder of 1 Percent Lists. "We’ve essentially commoditized high-end engineering. A broker can now walk into a franchise and immediately inherit a tech stack that would cost a solo operation hundreds of thousands of dollars to build and maintain."A Unified Technology EcosystemThis rollout is a full-scale integration of the brand's proprietary and third-party tools:BoldTrail CRM & Transaction Management: Every site is hard-wired into BoldTrail (formerly KV Core). Leads are captured, validated, and routed instantly, ensuring seamless transaction management from first click to close.Tacklebox Intranet: The new infrastructure integrates with Tacklebox, the brand’s internal intranet, providing franchisees with a streamlined "single source of truth" for marketing assets, training, and operational data.AI-Driven Content Intelligence: The platform features an AI Visibility Tracker that uses Gemini 2.0 Flash Vision to analyze real-time AI responses. It provides "proof of ranking" and recommends specific content strategies based on which competitors are currently gaining traction in AI results.Infrastructure Built for Modern Real EstateMoving away from legacy code, this infrastructure was engineered over the last 10 months using a headless, multi-tenant architecture (Next.js 14 and TypeScript). The core system provided by One Click SEO includes a customized social medial scheduler that leverages AI.Key Technical Highlights Include:Dynamic Knowledge Graph Injection: The system injects a Schema-Graph directive into robots.txt, allowing AI crawlers to ingest the entire network's entity map in a single request.Tech-Premium Aesthetic: A sleek, "FinTech-inspired" design that substantiates the company’s value proposition of high-tech efficiency.Advanced Local E-E-A-T: Every franchise site is injected with "Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness" signals, including live ratings from Google, Facebook, and Zillow.About 1 Percent ListsFounded in 2015 by Kelly and Grant Clayton, 1 Percent Lists is a full-service real estate brokerage that saves consumers money by charging a 1% listing fee. By combining modern technology with a high-volume, low-overhead model, they provide full-service results for a fraction of the cost. As of 2026, 1 Percent Lists has expanded to over 65 franchises nationwide.About One Click SEOOne Click SEO provides high-performance digital infrastructure, advanced schema automation, and specialized SEO for the real estate industry, helping brands navigate the transition from traditional search to AI-driven discovery.Media Contact: Dean Cacioppo Founder, One Click SEO help@oneclick.agency https://oneclickseo.com/

