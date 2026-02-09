FlavorCloud announces XB AI, a new AI agent designed to help merchants navigate global trade with confidence

XB AI is an agent operator that brings agentic intelligence to cross border commerce, helping simplify global trade, enabling accurate and compliant growth

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlavorCloud , the leading AI-powered cross border compliance and logistics platform for ecommerce brands and 3PLs, today announced the launch of XB AI , a first-of-its-kind AI agent built to fundamentally transform how merchants and shippers interact with global trade.XB AI brings conversational, agentic AI to cross border commerce, helping brands make sense of the complex world of international shipping, customs, and trade compliance while reducing risk, improving cost visibility, and scaling global operations with accuracy and ease.As global ecommerce faces increasing regulatory change, tariff volatility, and the removal of long-standing de minimis exemptions, merchants are under growing pressure to understand the true cost, margin impact, and compliance requirements of selling internationally. XB AI was developed to help merchants move beyond fragmented tools and manual workflows by turning complex trade domain expertise and data into clear, actionable intelligence and operationalizing those insights directly across their cross border workflows.“Cross border commerce has historically been defined by enormous complexity, uncertainty, and manual effort,” said Rathna Sharad, CEO and Founder of FlavorCloud. “With XB AI, we are applying agentic AI to fundamentally change that experience. We take the complexity of global trade and make it simple for brands and shippers, enabling them to scale internationally with accuracy, ease, and confidence, without needing to become trade experts themselves.”XB AI is designed as an intelligent operator that not only helps brands understand the nuances of cross border shipping, customs, and trade compliance through natural conversation, but also helps them operationalize decisions across the FlavorCloud platform. The agent harnesses FlavorCloud’s proprietary network data, deep vertical expertise in global supply chain optimization, country-specific trade compliance intelligence, and automated customs and brokerage workflows to deliver real-world outcomes at scale.XB AI operates across FlavorCloud’s core cross border intelligence services, including Flash AI Classification , which reduces misclassification risk and customs delays by interpreting SKU data at scale; landed cost prediction intelligence, which helps merchants protect margins by optimizing product pricing by SKU and market; and Trade AI, a universal adapter for global trade data that connects fragmented tariff, regulatory, and carrier information into a single, unified intelligence layer. Together, these capabilities allow XB AI to function as a real-time decision layer for global commerce.For merchants, this intelligence translates into measurable business impact:Drive global growth with ease through a “set-it-and-forget-it” international shipping experience that scales effortlesslyProtect margins at scale by using accurate landed cost data to price products by SKU and market with confidenceDe-risk compliance by understanding classification, documentation, and customs requirements across 220+ countries before shipments moveIncrease repeat purchases and lifetime value by offering friction-free, affordable, and transparent international shipping experiencesXB AI is available today and can be accessed at https://xbai.flavorcloud.com About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry’s largest, carrier agnostic, AI-enabled cross border network optimizing shipping and returns “anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance. Visit https://flavorcloud.com to learn more.

