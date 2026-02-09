High Court quashes St Albans Crown Court bail revocation for lacking evidence, reasons and due process

Jo Morris Criminal Barrister Drystone Chambers

The High Court has quashed a decision of St Albans Crown Court to revoke a defendant’s bail, following a successful review brought by barrister Jo Morris.

Bail was revoked without evidence, reasons, or proper hearing for the defence. The High Court's decision reminds us that bail decisions must be made lawfully, fairly and on proper evidential basis” — Jo Morris

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Case Number:69CI2021324The High Court has quashed a decision of St Albans Crown Court to revoke a defendant’s bail, following a successful judicial review brought by barrister Jo Morris.The case arose after a Circuit Judge revoked bail on the basis of a stated concern that the defendant would abscond. The defendant had been on bail for many months, had complied fully with all conditions, and there had been no change in circumstances to justify the decision.When asked to explain the basis for that concern, the judge failed to provide reasons and declined to hear further representations.Jo Morris, instructed by Seema Dosaj of Berris Law Solicitors, applied for judicial review in the Administrative Court at the Royal Courts of Justice. The application challenged both the lawfulness and fairness of the bail decision.The High Court found that the decision to revoke bail was irrational and a breach of natural justice. In its judgment, the Court held that the judge had failed to give notice that bail would be reconsidered, failed to provide proper reasons, refused to hear available information, and had improperly prevented the matter from being considered by another judge.The High Court quashed the order revoking bail and the defendant was readmitted to bail.The underlying case concerns charges of identity fraud. The judicial review judgment will be reported as Maris v St Albans Crown Court once formally handed down.Commenting on the outcome, Jo Morris said:“This was a case where bail was revoked without evidence, without reasons, and without giving the defence a proper opportunity to be heard. The High Court’s decision is an important reminder that bail decisions must be made lawfully, fairly and on a proper evidential basis.”Jo Morris has practised as a barrister since 2003, prosecuting and defending in serious criminal cases, including fraud, sexual offences, terrorism and serious violence. She is regularly instructed in high-stakes cases involving complex legal and procedural issues.Further details: https://www.drystone.com/barrister/jo-morris/ Telephone: 020 7404 1881

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.