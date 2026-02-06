Popular Commercial Lending Group Launches $200 Million Builder Line of Credit to Support Residential Construction

New Builder Line of Credit provides builders fast access to high-leverage capital, with up to 90% Loan to Cost (LTC)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular Commercial Lending Group, Inc , a South Jordan, UT based high leverage ground up construction lender led by industry veteran Darin Young , President has launched their high leverage Regional and National Home Builder high leverage line of credit product providing up to $200 Million lines of credit to a single Home Builder leveraging projects up to 90% Loan to Cost (LTC).Popular Commercial Lending Group, Inc. and its investors have access to over $3 billion in capital seeking to capitalize on the supply and demand imbalance that exists throughout the U.S. for new construction single family homes (SFR's)."Popular Commercial Lending Group, Inc is thrilled to announce a Regional and National Builder Line of Credit product up to $200 Million that increases Speed of Execution for project pipelines at high leverage often up to 90% of project horizontal and vertical cost (LTC)," said Darin Young, President.About Popular Commercial Lending Group, IncPopular Commercial Lending Group, Inc. (PCLG) is a national, transactional private capital group providing loan products for Acquisition, Development, Construction, Bridge and Permanent financing of Residential, Commercial, Multifamily and Hospitality projects across the country.Popular Commercial Lending Group, Inc. is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah with satellite offices in Honolulu, Hawaii; Missoula, Montana and Aventura, Florida.Learn more at: https://www.popularcommerciallendinggroup.com

