Global 100 Names Tony Jeton Selimi Business Coach of the Year 2026 for Transforming the Lives, Leadership, and Legacies

This award honours the courage of every client who chooses to evolve. My mission is to help people climb greater heights in every dimension of life.” — Tony Selimi

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global 100 Awards has officially named Tony Jeton Selimi, founder of TJS Cognition Ltd, as Business Coach of the Year 2026, recognising his unmatched impact on human behaviour, leadership evolution, business acceleration, and transformational change for elite performers across the globe.Selimi is the coach high achievers call when outward success no longer compensates for inner conflict — when they want to break through invisible ceilings, dissolve emotional and mental blocks, elevate their leadership, and build legacies that outlast them.The Expert Leaders Turn to When Success Isn't EnoughFor over a decade, Selimi has guided:• CEOs and founders overwhelmed by pressure and responsibility• Entrepreneurs stuck at their next revenue ceiling• Medical thought leaders, lawyers, and executives battling burnout, imposter syndrome, or emotional exhaustion• High net worth individuals seeking clarity, purpose, and inner peace• Visionaries ready to expand their global influenceHe specialises in solving the problems most leaders hide — the ones that quietly sabotage performance, relationships, wellbeing, business growth, and long-term fulfilment.A Proven Methodology Backed by Science, Strategy, and SoulWith over 29,000 hours of coaching and consulting, Selimi has engineered proprietary frameworks that integrate:• neuroscience• behavioural psychology• emotional intelligence• business strategy• universal principles• spirituality• AI• systems thinkingThese methodologies help clients:• conquer mental challenges and strengthen physical health• overcome addictions, anxiety, confidence issues, stress, and procrastination• build emotional resilience and inner peace• elevate thinking, decision making, and leadership presence• scale businesses with clarity and precision• create value aligned partnerships and build sustainable wealth• design purpose driven careers, lives, and legacies• master communication, influence, and presentation skillsCollectively, his clients have generated over £1 billion in new wealth and achieved measurable breakthroughs across every life domain.From Homelessness to Global AuthoritySelimi’s journey — from arriving in London homeless to becoming a globally recognised human behaviour expert, bestselling author, and UN and TEDx keynote speaker — fuels his ability to guide others through adversity into mastery.His signature systems, including the TJS Evolutionary Method: ALARM, The Unfakeable CodeMethod, The Octagon of Excellence, and the 12 Step Growth Accelerator Method, are used worldwide by leaders, professionals, and high net worth individuals seeking accelerated growth and deep inner transformation.Elite Programmes for High Performance Individuals and OrganisationsClimb Greater Heights – Signature 1:1 Vital Planning Transformational RetreatA five-day private immersion in exclusive global destinations for individuals who want to redesign their entire life and business with precision.Clients leave with eight master plans, renewed clarity, emotional alignment, and a strategic blueprint that accelerates results for years to come. This is the retreat for those who want to think bigger, act bolder, and live with intention.Into Your Divinity – One Year Ultra Exclusive TransformationLimited to five individuals per year, this invitation-only experience is designed for those ready to undergo a complete identity, lifestyle, and leadership evolution.It includes deep inner work, strategic life redesign, global coaching access, and a professionally produced documentary that elevates the client’s authority, credibility, and global profile.This is the programme for individuals who want to become the highest, most powerful version of themselves — and be seen as such.Corporate Training & Executive Leadership ProgrammesAdvanced, science-backed development experiences for organisations committed to building emotionally intelligent, high-performing leaders and teams.These programmes integrate neuroscience, emotional mastery, communication excellence, and strategic leadership to create cultures that thrive in an AI-driven world.Global Keynote SpeakingInsight rich, transformational talks delivered on prestigious international stages.Selimi’s keynotes blend science, storytelling, and strategy — leaving audiences inspired, empowered, and equipped to elevate their performance and purpose.Pay As You Go Breakthrough Coaching ConsultationsHigh-impact, no-commitment sessions for individuals who need clarity fast. Ideal for urgent decisions, crisis navigation, emotional breakthroughs, or rapid strategic alignment.Perfect for those who understand that one conversation can change everything.12 Week Relationship Transformation ProgramDesigned for high achievers who excel in business but struggle in love.This programme helps clients heal past wounds, break destructive patterns, rebuild intimacy, navigate divorce, or attract the partner they truly desire. It is the fast track to emotional maturity, relational intelligence, and lasting connection.Yearly Transformation ProgramsFully tailored, high-touch programmes designed around each client's unique goals, challenges, and desired speed of transformation.Ideal for individuals committed to long-term evolution, mastery, and measurable results across all life domains.Business Transformation – 12 Week or Yearly Growth ProgramFor entrepreneurs and companies that have hit plateaus and are ready for exponential growth. This programme helps leaders refine strategy, optimise performance, elevate culture, and unlock new revenue pathways with clarity and confidence.Quotes“This award honours the courage of every client who chooses to evolve. My mission is to help people climb greater heights in every dimension of life.”— Tony Jeton Selimi, Founder & CEO, TJS Cognition Ltd“Tony Selimi sets the global benchmark for transformational coaching. Known by some of his celebrity clients as ‘The DIOR of personal growth,’ his work blends scientific rigour with profound precision, emotional intelligence, and empathy.”— Global 100 Awards CommitteeAbout TJS Cognition LtdTJS Cognition Ltd is a London-based global coaching, mentoring, and education company dedicated to helping individuals and organisations achieve profound personal and professional transformation. 