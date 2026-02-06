Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,597 in the last 365 days.

ETI Starwin Awarded F/A-18 Radar Antenna Supporting U.S. and Allied Air Dominance

Modern air combat is won before visual contact. The F/A-18’s radar and antenna system provides pilots with decisive advantages.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETI Starwin Awarded F/A-18 Radar Antenna Component Supporting U.S. and Allied Air Dominance

ETI Starwin has been awarded a critical production contract for PN 928356-1 (Radome Polarizer), a precision antenna housing and RF-conditioning component supporting the Hornet and Super Hornet fleet under Department of the Navy / NAVAIR programs.

This component plays a direct role in preserving radar clarity, polarization integrity, and target discrimination for carrier-based and expeditionary air operations. The radome polarizer enables the aircraft’s radar and antenna systems to perform in high-clutter, high-threat environments, where seconds matter and detection superiority determines mission success.

Radar Advantage: What the System Does for the Warfighter

Modern air combat is won before visual contact. The F/A-18’s radar and antenna system—enabled by components like the radome polarizer—provides pilots with decisive advantages by:

Detecting, tracking, and classifying targets at long range, even in dense maritime, desert, and littoral environments

Maintaining signal integrity through the radome, ensuring radar energy is transmitted and received without distortion

Preserving polarization control, which improves target discrimination and reduces false returns

Operating through electronic interference and environmental clutter, including sea state reflections, weather, and electronic attack

For the pilot, this means:

Earlier threat detection

Faster decision-making

Cleaner targeting solutions

Greater survivability in contested airspace

In operational terms: see first, decide first, act first. That edge allows the warfighter to dominate the battlespace, protect carrier strike groups, and execute missions with confidence under pressure.

Operational Use Case: Where the F/A-18 Dominates

The F/A-18 remains one of the most heavily deployed U.S. Navy strike fighters in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific regions, where it provides:

Air superiority and maritime strike

Air defense of carrier strike groups

Precision targeting and overwatch in contested airspace

From carrier decks in the Arabian Gulf to forward operations across the Indo-Pacific, radar performance is not optional — it is decisive. The antenna systems supported by this award ensure pilots see first, track first, and act first, even in dense electronic and environmental conditions.

Allied Air Power: Strength in Numbers

Beyond U.S. Navy operations, the F/A-18 is a cornerstone aircraft for America’s closest allies, including:

Australia

Canada

Spain

Kuwait

Finland (legacy Hornet fleet)

These allied fleets operate alongside U.S. forces, often in the same regions and missions, reinforcing a unified air dominance posture. Sustainment and modernization of these platforms directly strengthens coalition readiness and deterrence.

Manufacturing Precision for the Warfighter

ETI Starwin’s work on this program reflects its core mission:

Precision manufacturing for mission-critical defense systems

Strict adherence to NAVAIR and DoD quality requirements

Repeatable, production-ready execution supporting fleet sustainment

Every component delivered supports pilots who depend on their aircraft to perform flawlessly — in salt air, extreme heat, electronic warfare environments, and combat conditions.

“Air dominance is built — part by part — by American manufacturers who understand that reliability, precision, and speed save lives,” said Andrew Chavez, President of ETI Starwin. “This award reinforces our commitment to the Warfighter and to ensuring the United States and its allies continue to own the sky.”

About ETI Starwin

ETI Starwin is a U.S.-based precision manufacturing partner supporting critical aerospace and defense programs across air, land, and maritime platforms. With deep experience in radar, antenna, and structural components, ETI Starwin delivers reliable solutions that keep frontline systems operational where it matters most.

ANDREW CHAVEZ
ETI/STARWIN
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ETI Starwin Awarded F/A-18 Radar Antenna Supporting U.S. and Allied Air Dominance

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.