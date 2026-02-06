ETI Starwin Awarded F/A-18 Radar Antenna Supporting U.S. and Allied Air Dominance

Modern air combat is won before visual contact. The F/A-18’s radar and antenna system provides pilots with decisive advantages.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETI Starwin Awarded F/A-18 Radar Antenna Component Supporting U.S. and Allied Air DominanceETI Starwin has been awarded a critical production contract for PN 928356-1 (Radome Polarizer), a precision antenna housing and RF-conditioning component supporting the Hornet and Super Hornet fleet under Department of the Navy / NAVAIR programs.This component plays a direct role in preserving radar clarity, polarization integrity, and target discrimination for carrier-based and expeditionary air operations. The radome polarizer enables the aircraft’s radar and antenna systems to perform in high-clutter, high-threat environments, where seconds matter and detection superiority determines mission success.Radar Advantage: What the System Does for the WarfighterModern air combat is won before visual contact. The F/A-18’s radar and antenna system—enabled by components like the radome polarizer—provides pilots with decisive advantages by:Detecting, tracking, and classifying targets at long range, even in dense maritime, desert, and littoral environmentsMaintaining signal integrity through the radome, ensuring radar energy is transmitted and received without distortionPreserving polarization control, which improves target discrimination and reduces false returnsOperating through electronic interference and environmental clutter, including sea state reflections, weather, and electronic attackFor the pilot, this means:Earlier threat detectionFaster decision-makingCleaner targeting solutionsGreater survivability in contested airspaceIn operational terms: see first, decide first, act first. That edge allows the warfighter to dominate the battlespace, protect carrier strike groups, and execute missions with confidence under pressure.Operational Use Case: Where the F/A-18 DominatesThe F/A-18 remains one of the most heavily deployed U.S. Navy strike fighters in the Middle East and Indo-Pacific regions, where it provides:Air superiority and maritime strikeAir defense of carrier strike groupsPrecision targeting and overwatch in contested airspaceFrom carrier decks in the Arabian Gulf to forward operations across the Indo-Pacific, radar performance is not optional — it is decisive. The antenna systems supported by this award ensure pilots see first, track first, and act first, even in dense electronic and environmental conditions.Allied Air Power: Strength in NumbersBeyond U.S. Navy operations, the F/A-18 is a cornerstone aircraft for America’s closest allies, including:AustraliaCanadaSpainKuwaitFinland (legacy Hornet fleet)These allied fleets operate alongside U.S. forces, often in the same regions and missions, reinforcing a unified air dominance posture. Sustainment and modernization of these platforms directly strengthens coalition readiness and deterrence.Manufacturing Precision for the WarfighterETI Starwin’s work on this program reflects its core mission:Precision manufacturing for mission-critical defense systemsStrict adherence to NAVAIR and DoD quality requirementsRepeatable, production-ready execution supporting fleet sustainmentEvery component delivered supports pilots who depend on their aircraft to perform flawlessly — in salt air, extreme heat, electronic warfare environments, and combat conditions.“Air dominance is built — part by part — by American manufacturers who understand that reliability, precision, and speed save lives,” said Andrew Chavez, President of ETI Starwin. “This award reinforces our commitment to the Warfighter and to ensuring the United States and its allies continue to own the sky.”About ETI StarwinETI Starwin is a U.S.-based precision manufacturing partner supporting critical aerospace and defense programs across air, land, and maritime platforms. With deep experience in radar, antenna, and structural components, ETI Starwin delivers reliable solutions that keep frontline systems operational where it matters most.

