Retired Army Officer Launches Conch House Chronicles Novel Series Blending Military Expertise with Florida Keys Setting

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tony Soika has released the first installment of his "Conch House Chronicles" series, a collection of novels set in Key West that combines military tactical expertise with compelling stories of justice and animal welfare. The debut novel follows protagonist John Tuttle, a 56-year-old retired Army officer seeking peace in the Florida Keys who finds himself confronting a dog fighting ring when local authorities are unable to act.

The series draws from Soika's extensive military background, spanning a 30-year career in the United States Army from 1989 to 2019. Rising from Private to Major, Soika's service included teaching assignments at Duke University's ROTC program and West Point, where he instructed boxing. He also contributed to the rewriting of the US Army Physical Fitness Manual in 2012.

According to Tony Soika, the character of John Tuttle reflects many of his own lived experiences, including sustaining ten concussions between collegiate hockey and military service, as well as completing nearly 500 hours of volunteer work with animal shelters and rescue organizations throughout his Army career. That commitment to service earned Soika the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. Tuttle’s fictional journey mirrors the author’s real-life transition from a relentlessly demanding military career to seeking balance and tranquility in one of America’s most unique and peaceful environments.

Representatives for the author note that The Conch House Chronicles takes its name from the Conch Republic Seafood Company, a beloved Key West landmark known locally simply as the “Conch House.” Throughout the series, themes of good versus evil emerge as Tuttle is repeatedly forced to rely on his tactical training when conventional systems fall short.

The series is aimed at a broad readership, including military veterans, fans of vigilante-justice thrillers in the vein of Jack Reacher, animal-welfare advocates, and readers drawn to the distinctive culture and lifestyle of the Florida Keys. Representatives from Soika’s publisher, Southernmost Storyworks, emphasize the author's firsthand knowledge of military tactics, mission planning, and the Keys themselves sets the series apart from similar fiction.

One source said: "Tony's combat experience and dedication to animal rescue clearly reflect through the protagonist, where the broad-shouldered Tuttle's military persona is paired with the kind soul of a dog dad." Unlike many protagonists in the genre, John Tuttle is not a member of the special operations community and is intentionally portrayed as a reluctant and understated hero. He would prefer that authorities resolve crises themselves; what ultimately defines him is a willingness to place himself in harm’s way rather than allow evil to prevail.

Soika's military decorations include the Combat Action Badge, Air Assault wings, two Meritorious Service Medals, six Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, a Valorous Unit Award in Afghanistan, and a Presidential Unit Citation in Iraq, and more than a dozen other medals and ribbons.

Future installments of The Conch House Chronicles will continue following John Tuttle through new challenges in the Florida Keys, with the author planning a six- to seven-book arc before expanding select supporting characters into their own storylines.

More information about the series and Tony Soika is available online, with the first book currently available for purchase and Amazon and several bookstores throughout Florida.

