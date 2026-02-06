Chris Harris Releases The Book of Mindset, a Definitive Guide to Lasting Transformation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author and international keynote speaker Chris Harris has released The Book of Mindset, an exhaustive guide to how mindset actually works—and why most attempts at personal and professional change fail.

This comprehensive work is Harris’s 14th book in a 26-year writing career and draws on decades of experience in environments where performance under pressure is critical. Known globally as “The Warrior Maker,” Harris spent 25 years as a private contractor training military and special forces before transitioning into corporate America. As a professional speaker and executive coach, he has worked with audiences in more than 60 countries on leadership effectiveness, sales performance, and personal fulfillment. Harris has been inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame and is a U.S. military veteran. He is also a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and Business Executives for National Security (BENS).

Praise for The Book of Mindset

Chris Cassidy, former U.S. Navy SEAL and retired NASA Astronaut, praised the book’s practical approach:

“In The Book of Mindset, Chris Harris makes a clear case: lasting change doesn’t come from motivation or force, but from understanding the internal systems that drive decisions under pressure. Drawing on real-world experience where performance matters, he shows how identity, perception, and belief quietly shape outcomes. This is a practical, no-nonsense framework for breaking old patterns and deliberately building a life aligned with purpose and direction.”

John W. Klocek, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist with 30 years’ experience who wrote the book’s foreword, noted:

“Chris takes a significant step beyond the simplistic notion of motivation. He shows how personal history, perception, and meaning shape behavior—and why understanding those internal forces is essential for lasting change. This book offers a clear, practical framework for developing a mindset that doesn’t just initiate change, but sustains it.”

A Systems Approach to Mindset

Unlike most mindset titles that focus on isolated ideas such as motivation, goal setting, or fixed versus growth thinking, The Book of Mindset treats mindset as a complete internal system. Across 50 chapters, Harris explains how perception, belief, emotion, identity, habits, discipline, and purpose must work together to drive new and lasting changes in behavior.

Rather than telling readers what to think, the book explains why people think the way they do and how those patterns were built, offering a systems-level framework for sustainable change. The emphasis is on understanding rather than inspiration, and on alignment rather than willpower.

Written for anyone seeking meaningful progress, The Book of Mindset reinforces one central premise: lasting change occurs not through isolated techniques but through understanding how the entire internal system operates.

The Book of Mindset is available now in paperback and Kindle editions, with the audiobook scheduled for release in March 2026.

Purchase: Amazon: The Book of Mindset

For more information about Chris Harris or to book him as a media guest, visit: www.chrisharrisllc.com

