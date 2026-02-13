TheGenieLab Unveils Next-Generation AI Rewrite App for Shopify Merchants with AI Visibility & Prompt Intelligence

TGL AI Rewriter New2

Advanced rewriting, SEO intent coverage, and smarter prompt-driven content now built for Shopify stores of all sizes

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheGenieLab, a certified Shopify Plus Partner and leader in eCommerce innovation, today announces a major update to its flagship AI Rewrite App — a Shopify-native tool empowering merchants to instantly refresh and optimize content with cutting-edge AI. This latest version introduces AI Visibility insights and Prompt Enhancement capabilities that dramatically improve how content aligns with what users are searching for online.Original blog content is often under-optimized for modern search intent and keyword gaps — a common hurdle for merchants relying on outdated SEO strategies. The updated AI Rewrite App addresses this challenge by identifying and inserting answers to common user prompts directly into rewritten content, resulting in more complete, relevant, and search-friendly pages.“Quality content has never been optional — but truly strategic content that matches search visibility and user intent is what drives sustained organic growth,” said Fredy Dellis, CEO of TheGenieLab. “With AI Visibility and Prompt Enhancement baked into the rewrite experience, Shopify merchants can now rewrite with confidence, knowing the output is structured to surface in search and answer real-world queries.”What’s New in the AI Rewrite App• AI Prompt Enhancement – The app automatically detects common search prompts and topical gaps related to your content, incorporates direct answers into rewrites, and boosts relevance and completeness.• AI Visibility Insights – Smart SEO guidance highlights where visibility opportunities exist across your content universe, exposing keyword and intent gaps so rewrites deliver real search value.• Original capabilities remain, including AI-Powered Rewriting, Keyword Optimization, Tone Control, Bulk Editing, and Multilingual support — all inside Shopify’s admin with preview before publishing.Unlike generic AI writing tools, TheGenieLab’s solution is engineered for the unique demands of Shopify content — from product descriptions to blog posts — streamlining workflows, bolstering search performance, and granting merchants a way to keep their content library evergreen without deep SEO expertise or costly content teams.AvailabilityThe enhanced AI Rewrite App is available now on the Shopify App Store . Merchants can install it free and pay only when content is rewritten, with usage credits based on AI model selection and output length.For more information and a full list of features, visit the app listing and detailed product page.

