Independent Author Robert Boldin Expands Suspense Fiction Library with Medical Thriller Series and Sci-Fi Titles

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Boldin, an independent publisher of suspense-forward fiction, announces the continued expansion of his catalog with the featured release of Scarlet Medicine, a grounded medical thriller set in near-future Cleveland. With ten published books and an eleventh title scheduled for release within the next month, Boldin has established a steady presence in both medical thriller and science fiction genres.

Scarlet Medicine centers on a hospital setting where advanced medicine, institutional pressure, and hidden agendas collide. The story blends realistic clinical detail with escalating suspense and ethical dilemmas that turn routine decisions into high-stakes outcomes. The title is currently available in ebook and paperback formats.

“Hospital systems are full of pressure points people don’t see until something goes wrong,” Boldin said. “I wanted a thriller that felt authentic, moved quickly, and stayed focused on the human cost of decisions made under strain.”

Robert Boldin has built an end-to-end publishing workflow covering drafting, editing, formatting, cover coordination, and launch execution. This self-directed approach has enabled consistent releases across suspense and science fiction titles while maintaining creative control over the entire process.

The author's catalog spans multiple genres, allowing readers who discover his work through Scarlet Medicine to explore science fiction titles without encountering a dramatic shift in style or voice. This cross-genre consistency is positioned as a key differentiator in the independent publishing space.

Looking ahead, Robert Boldin's plans for the next one to three years include expanding the Scarlet Medicine series, releasing new sci-fi and suspense titles on a consistent schedule, and growing direct reader engagement through strategic partnerships and selective media features. The objective is to establish a recognizable author brand with a steady release cadence that encourages reader loyalty.

The author has also developed an online platform to connect with readers and support ongoing releases, providing updates on upcoming titles and behind-the-scenes insights into the writing and publishing process.

About Robert Boldin

Robert Boldin is an independent author specializing in suspense-forward fiction, including medical thrillers and science fiction. His featured title, Scarlet Medicine, delivers high-stakes suspense in a grounded, near-future hospital setting. With nine published books and additional projects in development, Boldin focuses on believable tension and consistent releases across multiple genres.

