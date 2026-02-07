Connected TV Market Size to Reach USD 371.17 Billion by 2032 from USD 246.85 Billion in 2025 | Industry CAGR of 6.00%

Connected TV Market

Connected TV Market Size, Growth Drivers, Application Trends, and Industry Outlook 2025–2032

Rising Adoption of Streaming Devices and OTT Platforms to Drive Product Demand” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Valuation and Growth Projection 2026-2032The global Connected TV Market encompassing internet-enabled television platforms that allow for streaming of video content, apps, interactive advertising, and enhanced viewer engagement is expected to record strong growth over the forecast period. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market was valued at USD 246.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 371.17 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.00% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.Request a Sample PDF:Connected TV (CTV) devices integrate traditional television functionality with internet connectivity, enabling users to access digital platforms, Over-The-Top (OTT) content, apps, games, and interactive advertising services significantly reshaping global media consumption habits.________________________________________Market Dynamics and Growth DriversSeveral factors are propelling growth in the connected TV market:• Increasing Demand for OTT and Streaming Content:Consumers across the world are increasingly shifting away from linear broadcast television toward OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and other streaming services accessible via connected TVs, driving market adoption.• Expansion of High-Speed Internet Infrastructure:Widespread availability of high-speed broadband and mobile internet, including 5G networks, enhances streaming quality and viewer experience, encouraging penetration of connected TV devices.• Growth in Digital Advertising Spend:Advertisers are increasingly allocating a larger share of budgets toward CTV platforms due to advanced targeting capabilities, richer data analytics, and higher engagement rates, further accelerating market growth.• Enhanced Interactivity and Smart Features:Connected TVs with integrated voice control, personalized recommendations powered by artificial intelligence, and interactive user interfaces offer enhanced viewing experiences, attracting more users worldwide.These trends collectively position connected TV as a core component of the evolving digital entertainment and advertising ecosystems.________________________________________Market Segmentation AnalysisThe Connected TV Market is commonly segmented based on component, usage type, and content type:1. By Component• Hardware: Smart TVs, connected set-top boxes, streaming devices, and gaming consoles that enable internet connectivity.• Software: Operating systems, middleware platforms, apps, and content delivery interfaces that power CTV ecosystems.2. By Usage Type• Advertising: Includes programmatic and direct advertising placements targeting connected TV audiences.• Subscription: Revenue generated through subscription-based streaming services.• Others: Pay-per-view, TVOD (Transactional Video On Demand), and hybrid monetization models.3. By Content Type• Video Streaming: Movies, TV shows, and on-demand video content delivered via OTT platforms.• Gaming & Interactive Apps: Connected gaming applications and interactive experiences.• Others: Includes news, education, utility apps, and localized content offerings.These segments reflect the broad usage of connected TV platforms for entertainment, advertising, and interactive content services.________________________________________Regional Market PerformanceRegional growth in the connected TV market varies with internet infrastructure, consumer behavior, and media consumption patterns:• North America:North America holds a significant share of the market, driven by high broadband penetration, strong OTT ecosystems, and robust digital advertising spend.• Europe:Europe exhibits steady expansion as connected TV adoption rises alongside regional streaming services and localized content preferences.• Asia Pacific:Rapid growth opportunity in Asia Pacific is supported by increasing internet penetration, expanding smartphone usage, and rising demand for digital entertainment in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.• Latin America & Middle East/Africa:Emerging markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are witnessing growth supported by expanding telecommunications infrastructure and evolving entertainment preferences.________________________________________Competitive Landscape and Key PlayersThe connected TV market comprises global electronics manufacturers, OTT platform providers, software developers, and advertising technology firms. Leading participants include:• Samsung Electronics• LG Electronics• Sony Corporation• Roku, Inc.• Amazon.com, Inc. (Fire TV)• Google LLC (Android TV)• Apple Inc. (Apple TV)• Vizio, Inc.• Hisense Company Ltd.These companies compete on hardware innovation, user experience integration, content partnerships, and platform monetization strategies to attract viewers and advertisers.________________________________________Market Challenges and OpportunitiesChallenges:• Content Fragmentation: With the proliferation of OTT platforms and services, consumers may experience subscription fatigue due to fragmented content offerings.• Data Privacy and Regulation: Advanced targeting and personalization create regulatory and privacy compliance concerns for advertisers and platform providers.Opportunities:• Growth in Programmatic Advertising: Expansion of programmatic ad buying on CTV platforms enables more precise audience targeting and improved measurement metrics.• Emerging Market Penetration: Increased internet connectivity and affordable connected devices in emerging economies present new consumer growth avenues.Request a Sample PDF:Market Outlook and Future TrendsLooking ahead to 2032, the connected TV market is expected to maintain strong growth as digital content consumption continues shifting from traditional broadcast to internet-enabled television platforms. Ongoing innovations in interactive content, improved advertising technologies, and enhanced user experiences will further expand the role of connected TV in the global media and entertainment landscape.View Other Trending Reports:Home Appliances Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.