Air Transport USM Market Size to Reach USD 12.93 Billion by 2034 from USD 8.55 Billion in 2025 | CAGR of 4.7%(2026-2034)

Air Transport USM Market

Air Transport USM Market Size, Growth Drivers, Application Trends, and Industry Outlook 2025–2034

Cost Pressure, Supply Chain Disruption, and Aging Fleets Boost Market Growth” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Valuation and Growth ProjectionThe global Air Transport USM Market covering the market for used serviceable materials (USM) in air transport, which includes certified used aircraft parts and materials that support maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities is projected to expand steadily over the forecast period. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market was valued at USD 8.55 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.93 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034.Used serviceable materials provide airlines and MRO providers with cost-effective alternatives to new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, helping to reduce operating costs and improve fleet maintenance efficiency.Request a Sample PDF:Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers• Cost-Effective Maintenance Solutions:Airlines increasingly adopt USM to manage rising maintenance and operating costs, as used parts often cost substantially less than new components.• Aging Aircraft Fleets:As global air fleets age, the demand for replacement components from retired aircraft and teardown sources grows, supporting USM adoption across maintenance programs.• Supply Chain Resilience:Persistent supply chain constraints for new parts and long OEM lead times drive airlines and MROs to rely more on USM inventories to maintain aircraft readiness.• Expansion of MRO Activities:Growth in maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations worldwide expands the market for used serviceable materials, particularly in regions with large commercial air networks.Together, these factors position the air transport USM market as a critical segment supporting operational efficiency and cost control across commercial and cargo aviation sectors.________________________________________Market Segmentation AnalysisThe market for air transport USM can be segmented on multiple dimensions:1. By Provider• OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer): Used parts sourced and certified through OEM channels.• Aftermarket: Independent parts sourced from teardown, inspection, and distribution networks.2. By Aircraft Type• Narrowbody Jets: High utilization in short- and medium-haul networks and a major contributor to market share.• Widebody Jets: Used in long-haul operations with notable USM demand.• Turboprops and Regional Jets: Support regional carriers and auxiliary fleet segments.3. By Product Type• Engine USM: Includes used engines and sub-assemblies.• Component USM: Landing gear, avionics, hydraulic parts, and other components.• Airframe USM: Structural sections and associated hardware.• Others: Miscellaneous refurbished parts and accessories.4. By End User• Commercial Airlines: Primary adopters of USM for cost management.• Cargo Airlines: Growing demand due to freight operations and fleet economics.• MRO Providers: Service providers supporting multiple airline fleets.• Military Aviation: Use USM selectively for cost-effective maintenance.These segments illustrate how the air transport USM market provides diversified solutions for fleet maintenance and operational continuity.________________________________________Regional Market PerformanceRegional adoption of air transport USM varies with aviation infrastructure, fleet size, and maintenance capabilities:• North America:North America leads the market due to its extensive airline fleet, mature MRO ecosystem, and high teardown activity, which ensure a robust supply of used parts.• Europe:Europe follows with steady growth supported by established carriers, maintenance hubs, and increasing fleet rejuvenation activities.• Asia Pacific:Rapid expansion of air travel and fleet growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia drives rising adoption of USM to manage maintenance costs and reduce aircraft downtime.• Latin America & Middle East/Africa:Emerging growth is supported by smaller carriers and regional operators seeking cost-efficient maintenance solutions.________________________________________Competitive Landscape and Key PlayersThe air transport USM market includes specialized USM suppliers, aircraft teardown firms, and MRO partners. Key participants reported include:• Astronics Corporation• Cobham Limited• Raycap• General Dynamics Corporation• Hensoldt• JENOPTIK AGThese players focus on expanding their USM portfolios, certification capabilities, and global distribution networks to serve airline and MRO customers.________________________________________Market Challenges and OpportunitiesChallenges:• Regulatory and Certification Requirements: Compliance with airworthiness and traceability standards can limit the speed of USM adoption.• Feedstock Availability: USM supply depends on aircraft retirements and teardown activity, which may fluctuate with market conditions.Opportunities:• Digital Traceability and Inventory Platforms: Advances in digital tracking and visibility can enhance confidence in USM quality and availability.• Growth in Cargo Aviation: Expanding air freight operations increase demand for maintenance materials and USM adoption.Request a Sample PDF:Market Outlook and Future TrendsLooking ahead to 2034, the air transport USM market is expected to grow steadily as airlines, MRO providers, and cargo operators seek cost-effective and efficient maintenance solutions. Continued innovation in part verification technologies, growth in fleet utilization, and persistent supply chain challenges for new parts will reinforce the strategic value of USM across regional and global aviation networks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.