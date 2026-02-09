The Bioplastics Market is projected to achieve a value of US $27.18 billion by 2030.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bioplastics market is emerging as a vital solution to the growing plastic pollution crisis. With increasing environmental concerns and a shift towards sustainability, this sector is gaining substantial attention worldwide. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the future outlook of the bioplastics industry.

Steady Expansion of the Bioplastics Market Size by 2026

The bioplastics market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $12.65 billion in 2025 to $14.82 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. This historical growth has been fueled by rising concerns about plastic waste, the expansion of bio-based polymer manufacturing, wider adoption of sustainable packaging, supportive regulations for bioplastics, and the availability of renewable raw materials.

Forecasted Growth Trajectory of the Bioplastics Market Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the bioplastics market is expected to maintain rapid expansion, reaching $27.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.4%. Factors contributing to this surge include increasing restrictions on single-use plastics, growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products, development of composting infrastructure, enhanced investments in advanced biopolymer technologies, and broader industrial applications. Key market trends anticipated during this period involve more widespread use of biodegradable packaging, greater reliance on plant-based polymer feedstocks, rising demand for compostable consumer goods, expansion of bio-based plastics in automotive uses, and a stronger emphasis on a circular plastic economy.

Bioplastics and Their Role in Combating Plastic Pollution

Bioplastics play a crucial role in addressing the environmental damage caused by plastic waste, which harms ecosystems and pollutes the planet. These plastics are made from natural or renewable resources such as vegetable oils, starch, sugarcane, corn, and microorganisms like yeast. They are generally sustainable, biodegradable to a large extent, and compatible with biological environments. Their applications span various industries including food packaging, agriculture, horticulture, compostable bags, hygiene products, and more.

Growing Awareness as a Major Growth Driver in the Bioplastics Market

Increasing public and industrial awareness about the benefits of bioplastics is expected to drive market growth. Bioplastics are recognized as renewable and environmentally friendly alternatives that reduce pollution, promote sustainable production, and lessen ecological impact compared to traditional plastics. As more people become aware of the adverse effects of plastic manufacturing and disposal on ecosystems and human health, demand for bioplastics rises. These materials help achieve sustainability by offering biodegradable options that reduce long-term waste buildup and encourage responsible environmental practices.

Consumer Demand Highlighting the Shift Toward Sustainability

For instance, in 2023, Protega Global Ltd, a UK packaging company, reported that 81% of consumers expressed a preference for sustainable packaging, marking a significant advance in efforts to minimize plastic waste. This growing consumer awareness is anticipated to further encourage the adoption of bioplastics, fueling expansion in the market.

Regional Overview and Growth Patterns in the Bioplastics Market

As of 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the bioplastics market. This region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period. The bioplastics market report includes detailed analysis across regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

