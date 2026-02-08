Moringa Products Market Size to Reach USD 14.80 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 9.63% (2021–2028)
The global moringa products market is expected to witness steady growth through 2028.
Moringa (Moringa oleifera), commonly known as drumstick, is a drought-resistant and nutritionally rich plant native to the Indian subcontinent. Its derivatives—such as tea, leaves, leaf powder, oil, and seeds—are widely used across food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and animal feed industries.
Growing consumer awareness regarding herbal and plant-based products has accelerated demand for moringa-based formulations. Its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties support its use in food fortification and preservation. Additionally, the plant’s drought tolerance and pest-repelling characteristics enhance its agricultural significance.
COVID-19 Impact on the Moringa Products Market
The COVID-19 pandemic caused temporary disruptions across the global supply chain due to lockdowns, trade restrictions, labor shortages, and transportation delays. As a result, the moringa products market witnessed a slightly negative impact on demand across all regions during the early stages of the pandemic.
Based on market analysis, the global market recorded a lower growth rate of 9.98% in 2020, compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2017–2019. However, categorization of nutraceuticals, vegetables, and health foods as essential items during later stages of the pandemic helped stabilize demand. Market growth is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels as supply chains normalize.
Moringa Products Market Takeaways
Strong growth supported by rising demand for herbal and organic products
Increasing use of moringa in food fortification and dietary supplements
Asia Pacific remains the leading regional market
Leaf powder dominates due to high nutraceutical demand
Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead distribution channels
Latest Trends
Rising Consumer Interest in Superfoods Driving Market Expansion
The growing popularity of “superfoods” has significantly contributed to moringa product adoption. During the COVID-19 outbreak, moringa gained attention as a potential natural immunity booster. According to Google Trends, superfood ranked as the second most searched category post-pandemic outbreak.
Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, iron, and calcium, offering benefits such as immunity enhancement, weight management, and cardiovascular health. Manufacturers are expanding moringa applications in food and beverages to meet growing demand. For instance, in August 2021, Kivu launched gluten-free, vegan cookies made from moringa and flaxseeds.
Market Drivers
Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits of Drumstick Boosting Market Growth
Growing awareness of moringa’s health benefits beyond its traditional use as a vegetable is a major growth driver. Its rising use in dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals supports market expansion. Moringa is also gaining popularity as a food fortification ingredient to address malnutrition.
Research continues to explore its pharmaceutical applications. A study published in the International Journal of Current Pharmaceutical Research (2018) highlighted the use of moringa capsules as a natural polymer for drug delivery, signaling strong future growth potential.
Growing Demand for Organic Dietary Supplements Supporting Growth
Rising preference for clean-label, organic, and safe dietary supplements is driving moringa-based product demand. Consumers are increasingly opting for organic alternatives to reduce health risks associated with synthetic ingredients. This trend is especially strong in Europe and North America, encouraging manufacturers to launch certified organic moringa products.
Market Restraints
Regulatory Restrictions and Low Awareness in Emerging Markets Limiting Growth
Despite its benefits, moringa faces regulatory challenges related to safety and quality approvals. For example, Brazil banned moringa use in food and supplements in June 2019 due to lack of safety evaluation. Mandatory organic certification requirements and low awareness in certain emerging economies may also restrain market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
By Type
Leaf Powder Segment Leads the Market
The market is segmented into tea, oil, seeds, and leaf powder. Leaf powder holds the largest share due to its extensive use in nutraceuticals, medicines, and food fortification. Its role in improving skin health and nutritional value supports strong demand.
The tea segment is also gaining traction as consumers seek caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich beverages that promote heart health and blood sugar control.
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Dominate Sales
Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the largest market share due to wide product availability, ease of shopping, and bulk discounts. Specialty stores are among the fastest-growing channels, offering expert guidance and a diverse range of nutritional products alongside dietary supplements.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific led the market with a value of USD 2.70 billion in 2020, driven by high consumption and abundant moringa cultivation. India is the world’s largest producer, and rising R&D activities and government-led awareness campaigns are expected to further support regional growth.
Europe
Europe presents strong growth opportunities due to high consumption of nutritional supplements. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., Italy, and the Netherlands show rising adoption. Industrial use of moringa in biodiesel, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products is also increasing.
North America
North America demonstrates steady growth driven by strong demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. The U.S. remains a major importer, with moringa increasingly used in multivitamins, cosmetics, and skincare formulations.
Competitive Landscape
The global moringa products market is highly fragmented, with numerous regional and small-scale manufacturers. Leading players are focusing on new product development and portfolio diversification to strengthen market presence and meet rising consumer demand.
Key Industry Developments
June 2021: Vasu Healthcare launched Vasu Safe Herbs, including moringa capsules
March 2020: Typhoo Tea launched organic herbal teas containing moringa
