Moringa Products Market Size to Reach USD 14.80 Billion by 2028 | CAGR 9.63% (2021–2028)

Moringa Products Market

The global moringa products market is expected to witness steady growth through 2028.

Asia Pacific dominated the moringa products market with a market share of 38.14% in 2020.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global moringa products market was valued at USD 7.08 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 7.79 billion in 2021 to USD 14.80 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 38.14% share in 2020, supported by high production and consumption of moringa across India, Japan, and other Asian countries.Moringa (Moringa oleifera), commonly known as drumstick, is a drought-resistant and nutritionally rich plant native to the Indian subcontinent. Its derivatives—such as tea, leaves, leaf powder, oil, and seeds—are widely used across food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and animal feed industries.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/moringa-products-market-102280 Growing consumer awareness regarding herbal and plant-based products has accelerated demand for moringa-based formulations. Its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties support its use in food fortification and preservation. Additionally, the plant’s drought tolerance and pest-repelling characteristics enhance its agricultural significance.COVID-19 Impact on the Moringa Products MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic caused temporary disruptions across the global supply chain due to lockdowns, trade restrictions, labor shortages, and transportation delays. As a result, the moringa products market witnessed a slightly negative impact on demand across all regions during the early stages of the pandemic.Based on market analysis, the global market recorded a lower growth rate of 9.98% in 2020, compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2017–2019. However, categorization of nutraceuticals, vegetables, and health foods as essential items during later stages of the pandemic helped stabilize demand. Market growth is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels as supply chains normalize.Moringa Products Market TakeawaysStrong growth supported by rising demand for herbal and organic productsIncreasing use of moringa in food fortification and dietary supplementsAsia Pacific remains the leading regional marketLeaf powder dominates due to high nutraceutical demandSupermarkets and hypermarkets lead distribution channelsLatest TrendsRising Consumer Interest in Superfoods Driving Market ExpansionThe growing popularity of “superfoods” has significantly contributed to moringa product adoption. During the COVID-19 outbreak, moringa gained attention as a potential natural immunity booster. According to Google Trends, superfood ranked as the second most searched category post-pandemic outbreak.Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, iron, and calcium, offering benefits such as immunity enhancement, weight management, and cardiovascular health. Manufacturers are expanding moringa applications in food and beverages to meet growing demand. For instance, in August 2021, Kivu launched gluten-free, vegan cookies made from moringa and flaxseeds.Market DriversIncreasing Awareness of Health Benefits of Drumstick Boosting Market GrowthGrowing awareness of moringa’s health benefits beyond its traditional use as a vegetable is a major growth driver. Its rising use in dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals supports market expansion. Moringa is also gaining popularity as a food fortification ingredient to address malnutrition.Research continues to explore its pharmaceutical applications. A study published in the International Journal of Current Pharmaceutical Research (2018) highlighted the use of moringa capsules as a natural polymer for drug delivery, signaling strong future growth potential.Growing Demand for Organic Dietary Supplements Supporting GrowthRising preference for clean-label, organic, and safe dietary supplements is driving moringa-based product demand. Consumers are increasingly opting for organic alternatives to reduce health risks associated with synthetic ingredients. This trend is especially strong in Europe and North America, encouraging manufacturers to launch certified organic moringa products.Market RestraintsRegulatory Restrictions and Low Awareness in Emerging Markets Limiting GrowthDespite its benefits, moringa faces regulatory challenges related to safety and quality approvals. For example, Brazil banned moringa use in food and supplements in June 2019 due to lack of safety evaluation. Mandatory organic certification requirements and low awareness in certain emerging economies may also restrain market growth.Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeLeaf Powder Segment Leads the MarketThe market is segmented into tea, oil, seeds, and leaf powder. Leaf powder holds the largest share due to its extensive use in nutraceuticals, medicines, and food fortification. Its role in improving skin health and nutritional value supports strong demand.The tea segment is also gaining traction as consumers seek caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich beverages that promote heart health and blood sugar control.By Distribution ChannelSupermarkets/Hypermarkets Dominate SalesSupermarkets and hypermarkets account for the largest market share due to wide product availability, ease of shopping, and bulk discounts. Specialty stores are among the fastest-growing channels, offering expert guidance and a diverse range of nutritional products alongside dietary supplements.Regional AnalysisAsia PacificAsia Pacific led the market with a value of USD 2.70 billion in 2020, driven by high consumption and abundant moringa cultivation. India is the world’s largest producer, and rising R&D activities and government-led awareness campaigns are expected to further support regional growth.EuropeEurope presents strong growth opportunities due to high consumption of nutritional supplements. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., Italy, and the Netherlands show rising adoption. Industrial use of moringa in biodiesel, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products is also increasing.North AmericaNorth America demonstrates steady growth driven by strong demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. The U.S. remains a major importer, with moringa increasingly used in multivitamins, cosmetics, and skincare formulations.Have Any query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/moringa-products-market-102280 Competitive LandscapeThe global moringa products market is highly fragmented, with numerous regional and small-scale manufacturers. Leading players are focusing on new product development and portfolio diversification to strengthen market presence and meet rising consumer demand.Key Industry DevelopmentsJune 2021: Vasu Healthcare launched Vasu Safe Herbs, including moringa capsulesMarch 2020: Typhoo Tea launched organic herbal teas containing moringa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.