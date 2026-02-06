Caymil Ticket Company Maintains Stock of 10 Million Tickets

Caymil Ticket Printing Company

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caymil Ticket Printing Company, an award-winning commercial ticket manufacturer, continues to serve the parking, hospitality, and gaming industries with an inventory exceeding 10 million tickets available for same-day shipping. The company specializes in producing tickets for parking lots, hotels, restaurants, casinos, and parking management companies.

The New York-based manufacturer provides comprehensive ticketing solutions including valet tickets, hand-issued tickets, and machine-issued tickets compatible with major parking management systems. Caymil produces tickets designed for use with CVPS, Ticketech, TIBA, Federal APD, FLASH Parking, Valet Manager, Amano OPUS, Datapark, Designia, Skidata, ZEAG, and Secom systems, among others.

Beyond parking applications, Caymil Ticket Company serves the hospitality sector with specialized products including coat-check tickets, bagtag tickets, and luggage and bell-desk tickets. The company also manufactures parking permit decals, hangtags, and barcoded tickets to meet diverse operational requirements.

The company's manufacturing capabilities extend to custom printing services, allowing clients to incorporate logos and specific information onto tickets and tags. This customization service addresses the branding and operational needs of businesses across multiple industries.

Caymil's extensive in-stock inventory enables rapid fulfillment for clients requiring immediate ticket supplies, addressing the time-sensitive nature of parking and hospitality operations. The same-day shipping capability supports businesses managing high-volume ticket usage or experiencing unexpected inventory shortages.

The ticket printing company maintains its manufacturing operations in New York, where it produces both standard and custom ticket products. Caymil serves clients throughout the parking management industry, working with parking companies that utilize various ticketing systems and equipment manufacturers.

About Caymil Ticket Printing Company

Caymil Ticket Company is an award-winning commercial printing company based in New York, NY, specializing in tickets for parking lots, hotels, restaurants, casinos, and parking companies. The company maintains an inventory of over 10 million tickets for same-day shipping and provides custom printing services for tickets and tags. Caymil serves the parking management and hospitality industries with compatible products for major parking systems and specialized hospitality ticketing needs.

Media Contact:

Richard Werner

718-304-2009

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.