Third-Generation Sedona Realtor Brings Legacy and Global Perspective to Luxury Market

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Hamburg, a third-generation Sedona real estate professional with over $120 million in sales volume, continues to serve the luxury and investment market as an Associate Broker with Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert, combining deep local roots with international experience spanning 16 countries.

A 35-year Sedona native, Hamburg carries forward his grandfather's legacy as one of the pioneering developers of West Sedona and Uptown areas. With more than 200 transactions completed and 40-plus personal investment deals, he specializes in helping clients navigate Sedona's luxury market and investment opportunities, including 1031 exchanges for wealth building.

Hamburg's real estate career includes serving as Branch Manager of Realty ONE Group in Sedona and as a board member of the Sedona Verde Valley Association of Realtors. He has mentored over a dozen agents who have gone on to successful careers in real estate and investing, and previously served on the Sedona Affordable Housing Committee.

Before entering real estate full-time, Hamburg founded Gone Green Superfoods, a manufacturing and supplement business where he pioneered environmental initiatives. In 2012, he revitalized the cacao industry in Belize, becoming the largest exporter of cacao from the country and planting over 400,000 trees worldwide, including 80,000 new organic cacao trees in Belize. He also built a cacao museum in cooperation with the European Union Economic Development Fund in southern Belize.

Hamburg is the author of Win Win Win or No Deal: Real Estate's New Era - People, Planet, Profit, which outlines his philosophy of ethical, sustainable real estate practices. His approach emphasizes transparency and preserving Sedona's natural beauty and unique lifestyle for future generations.

Currently splitting his time between Sedona and Switzerland, Hamburg brings international insights to community building and real estate. He is a proud affiliate of Homes for Heroes, a program providing financial rewards and support to veterans, active military, police, firefighters, nurses, teachers, and other community servants when buying or selling a home.

Hamburg continues as a mentor and consultant, helping businesses worldwide discover their purpose and become global leaders. Additional information about his services is available at owninsedona.com.

