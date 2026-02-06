Kentico Unveils Major AI Leap Bringing Agentic AI Workflows to Marketing Teams

AIRA Agentic Marketing Suite launched on Xperience by Kentico

Kentico today announced the launch of the AIRA Agentic Marketing Suite, extending its AI strategy within Xperience by Kentico.

Marketers have no shortage of ideas, but they need the bandwidth to bring them to life. With the Agentic Marketing Suite, we’re giving teams a way to scale their expertise and cut through complexity.” — Dominik Pinter, Kentico CEO

AIRA: The Foundation of AI-Powered Marketing

Launched in 2025, AIRA (Artificial Intelligence Recommendations & Assistance) provides marketers with embedded tools that reduce repetitive work and simplify daily tasks. AIRA offers everything from automatic translation and content tagging to campaign ideation, customer journey insights, instant product guidance, all accessible through an in-product conversational chat interface and intuitive in-context icons. These built-in capabilities are available directly within the Xperience by Kentico platform, giving users an immediate productivity boost, without the need for extra tools or integrations.



Introducing the AIRA Agentic Marketing Suite: Marketing’s Virtual Team

The AIRA Agentic Marketing Suite represents a major expansion of AIRA’s capabilities, evolving it from an assistive tool into an orchestrated system of specialized AI agents that support the full marketing lifecycle, from strategy and content creation to optimization and campaign execution. These agents function as dedicated virtual collaborators, designed to assist marketers with specific tasks. Among the first available is the Content Strategist, which helps shape and refine content strategies through intelligent analysis and recommendations. Additional agents will be introduced as part of our ongoing release, expanding support into areas such as campaign management, market analysis, and workflow optimization, with each addition focused on improving speed, precision, and impact for marketing teams



Looking Ahead

The launch of the Agentic Marketing Suite marks a significant milestone in Kentico’s vision to redefine how marketers work with AI, not as a tool, but as a trusted team. With more specialized agents planned, continued AIRA enhancements, and an upcoming AI-powered chatbot designed to turn on-site search into conversational customer journeys, Kentico is committed to helping marketers build faster, market smarter, and dream bigger.



About Kentico

Xperience by Kentico is a content management system and commerce platform with built-in digital marketing and AI capabilities that consolidates all the tools you need into a single-vendor solution. Empower your team to create personalized, engaging customer experiences while eliminating time-consuming tasks with a comprehensive content management system that is easy to learn and use. Tailor content and delivery to individual preferences, develop consistent interactions across multiple digital touchpoints, and reach your customers on their favorite channels, anytime, anywhere. No need to worry about surprise expenses, thanks to transparent, predictable pricing and low ownership costs.

Kentico’s platform streamlines multichannel content management and digital marketing, replacing multiple disconnected tools with a unified solution. Its rich set of built-in capabilities helps your team achieve more with fewer processes and less complexity, improving productivity and accelerating business outcomes.

